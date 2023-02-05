SAN ANTONIO – The St. Mary's Baseball team scored four runs in the final three innings, but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback and give the Rattlers the sweep on Monday afternoon over UT Permian Basin, 8-4. The eight hits by the Rattlers were all recorded by different players and seniorRyan McGowen (San Antonio) reached base three times with two walks and a triple. He also scored two of the team's four runs in the series finale.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO