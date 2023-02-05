ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas student pleads not guilty in shooting at high school

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after a school resource officer was shot and wounded at a Kansas high school last year. Jaylon Elmore appeared for a preliminary hearing Monday and was bound over for trial. He was a senior at Olathe East High School on March 4 when he was called to an assistant principal’s office after reports that he had a gun in school. Court documents say he and school resource officer Erik Clark shot each other during a scuffle over the gun. Investigators said the assistant principal was hit by bullets “most likely” fired by Clark during the fight. Elmore is being held on $1 million bond.
Fed Ex driver dies in wreck with Amtrak train in Missouri

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a driver for FedEx died when a truck collided with an Amtrak train. Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says the collision occurred Tuesday morning north of Pleasant Hill, about 37 miles southeast of Kansas City. Lowe says none of the 35 passengers or the crew train were injured. The train left Union Station in Kansas City Tuesday morning on its way to St. Louis and Chicago. The train remained upright and no major roads were blocked by the collision. Amtrak said passengers on the train were bused to their final destinations.
