ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Whitefish hockey coach charged with raping a minor in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a hockey coach who is accused of raping a minor boy in 2019. Court documents state Jami Leslie James is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after he knowingly slept with an underage boy at a hotel in Butte back in September of 2019.
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy