Whitefish hockey coach charged with raping a minor in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a hockey coach who is accused of raping a minor boy in 2019. Court documents state Jami Leslie James is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after he knowingly slept with an underage boy at a hotel in Butte back in September of 2019.
Rifles, drones, bullhorns used to keep birds away from toxic chemicals at Butte's Berkeley Pit
BUTTE, Mont. - Gunshots, cannon fire, and strange whooping noises are all typical sounds you'll hear among the daily operations at the Berkeley Pit, Butte's famous collection of acid water and toxic chemicals from years of mining. But there's no need to worry, as engineers at Montana Resources have it...
