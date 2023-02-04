ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?

By Jennifer Rodriguez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4GGV_0kd6CPBO00

( WKBN ) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) is a temporary program under federal law to help families and schools affected by COVID-19.

For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are nine states approved to operate the program during this school year, including Alabama, Hawaii, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, preschool through 12th-grade students within qualifying school buildings who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals may be eligible for P-EBT benefits.

CalFresh emergency allotments ending soon

How does a school qualify for P-EBT?

Due to COVID-19 and for at least five consecutive days, a school must be closed, operating remote learning, operating with reduced attendance or hours (including hybrid schedules) or have at least one student sick with COVID-19 or quarantined.

COVID-19 sick days and quarantine days are based on your child’s school policy for identifying COVID-19 sick days and whether a child has to quarantine and remain home.

Once the school P-EBT criteria have been met, the school must look at each child’s potential eligibility for P-EBT.

How does a child qualify for P-EBT?

First, the child must be attending a qualifying school.

A child who qualifies for free or reduced-priced meals may receive P-EBT benefits for the days he or she does not attend school in person due to remote learning, sick quarantine because of COVID-19, or attends school in person but does not receive a meal at school because of reduced hours.

Children are not eligible for P-EBT benefits for days they attend school in person and receive meal(s) at school.

How much will an eligible child receive in P-EBT?

Each child will get $8.18 for each day that he/she doesn’t receive free or reduced-price meals at the school due to the school being closed, operating remote learning or operating with reduced attendance or hours due to COVID-19.

This also includes days that the child can’t attend school in person because they have to quarantine.

How do you get P-EBT?

If the child is a current SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipient:

  • The P-EBT benefits may be added to the account on which the child is active.
  • If the child was unable to be matched to his or her active SNAP account, you will be sent a P-EBT card in the child’s name.

If the child is not a current SNAP recipient:

  • If the child has received a P-EBT card since February 2021, benefits will be loaded to that card. If you need a replacement card, you can call 1-866-386-3071.
  • If the child has not received a P-EBT card since February 2021, you will receive a preloaded P-EBT card in the mail.
    • The card will be in the child’s name, not the parent or guardian’s name.
    • Instructions on how to activate the card will be included.
    • You must keep this new card as it will be used for any future P-EBT benefits your child is eligible for.

Each child will receive a P-EBT card. The benefits of siblings will not be grouped onto one card.

The benefits are used in the same way as SNAP benefits. You can visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/eligible-food-items for a list of eligible food items that can be bought with SNAP benefits.

When will you get the P-EBT?

If your child meets the P-EBT criteria, benefits for August, September, October, November and December 2022 will be issued by the end of January 2023. After January, benefits will be issued to eligible children by the end of the following month. For example, benefits for January will be issued by the end of February, and February will be issued by the end of March, etc.

Each child’s benefits will be issued on a certain day based on the first letter of their last name.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

California ranked best state for scenic walks

Start your pedometer, stretch those legs and put on your comfiest shoes — California is the place to be for a nice afternoon stroll. A new study published by Gambling.com has the Golden State ranked as the best state in America for “long scenic walks.” The study by the betting site found that California is […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

California trees are dying by the tens of millions

Drought and warm temperatures decimated California’s forests in 2022, according to a new report from U.S. Forest Service. An estimated 36.3 million trees across 2.6 million acres of federal, state and private land died in California in 2022 “due to the cumulative impacts of extended drought, overstocked forest conditions, insect outbreaks, and disease,” the report […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Poll: Parents trust Democrats over Republicans on K-12 education

Parents trust Democrats over Republicans when it comes to K-12 education, according to a new poll commissioned by the National Parents Union (NPU). The poll, released ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address, found that 46 percent of surveyed parents trust Democrats to lead primary education policy, while 38 favor Republicans and 16 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
KGET

Sanders says ‘choice is between normal or crazy’ in GOP response

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders (R ) called for a new generation of Republican leadership in her response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.  “The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left,” Sanders said from the governor’s mansion in Little Rock. “The choice is between normal or crazy. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KGET

California restaurants listed among the ‘Most Romantic’ in the nation

Californians won’t have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” list. Multiple restaurants from California were included. The list was based on OpenTable […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

U.S. based Legoland Parks to become certified Autism Centers by spring 2023

Legoland Resorts announced Monday that all of its North American theme parks would become Certified Autism Centers (CAC) by March 31. Legoland parks in Florida and California received autism certification in 2022. The company’s newest theme park in New York will receive autism certification when it reopens in March, a news release said. The certification […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Twitter restores Sen. Steve Daines’s account after Musk weighs in

Twitter restored Sen. Steve Daines’s (R-Mont.) account on Tuesday afternoon after it was suspended earlier in the day for what the company said was a violation of its “media policy.” “I’m free! Thanks, @elonmusk,” Daines tweeted.  The account was restored shortly after Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the suspension was “being fixed.” The suspension apparently […]
MONTANA STATE
KGET

Hearing moved again for 2 teens accused in Oildale slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing for two teens accused in the July slaying of an Oildale woman was postponed Monday after defense attorneys said they still had not received coroner’s reports. Judge Wendy Avila set another hearing in about two weeks and told a representative from the District Attorney’s office to get to the […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

KGET

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy