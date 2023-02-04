Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
BBC
Commissioner warns rape victims 'forced to choose between healthcare and justice'
Rape victims are being forced to choose between healthcare and justice, Northern Ireland's victims of crime commissioner has said. Geraldine Hanna said victims were asked to consent to "excessive" personal data being handed over during trials, including counselling notes. The victims of crime commissioner focusses on victims' needs. Ms Hanna,...
BBC
David Carrick: Officer raped by disgraced PC feared reporting him to bosses
Serial rapist and disgraced former police officer David Carrick will be sentenced this week for his crimes, which spanned 17 years. One of his earliest victims, "Michelle", tells how she feared she would not be believed if she had reported his crime. "Charming, very charming, very jolly, very happy. Initially...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
BBC
How the nurses' strike on Tuesday 7 February will affect you
On Tuesday the NHS in England will be recovering from one of the biggest strikes in its history. But there will not be much respite. While ambulance workers are back at work, nurses remain on the picket line. The industrial action by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) affects 73 NHS trusts in England, which is which is just over a third of the total.
BBC
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
BBC
Rhona Malone: Cover-up claim over police review of sexism case
A former firearms officer who won a pay-out of almost £1m from Police Scotland claims an external review following her tribunal smacks of a cover-up. Rhona Malone said the review lacked independence and depth. It came after an employment tribunal found she was victimised after raising concerns about a...
BBC
Law-breaking Norfolk police officers to be hunted down - PCC
A chief constable is "hunting" for officers who have broken the law or committed misconduct, according to a police and crime commissioner (PCC). Giles Orpen-Smellie admitted that some of Norfolk's police officers "do get it wrong". Chief Constable Paul Sanford said his force would be "moving them out". It follows...
BBC
Epsom College head Emma Pattison found dead with husband and daughter
The head of private school Epsom College has been found dead along with her husband and seven-year-old daughter in a property on school grounds. Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie were found dead at 01:10 GMT on Sunday. Officers from Surrey Police said they were...
BBC
Man caught on Scarborough CCTV throwing seagull into wall
A man who picked up a seagull and threw it into a brick wall has been convicted of animal cruelty. CCTV captured the attack, which happened at 02:20 BST on 13 August 2022, in St Thomas Street, Scarborough. Richard Kitching, 43, admitted animal cruelty and public order offences. On Monday,...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Friend unhappy with search area 'tourists'
A friend of missing Nicola Bulley has said an influx of visitors to the search area has made it feel like a "tourist spot". The 45-year-old mother-of-two went missing 12 days ago on a riverside walk in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire. Heather Gibbons said the family understood "human nature"...
BBC
Troubled Hill Crest mental health ward unsafe, says regulator
An inspection of an under-fire mental health unit has identified "serious concerns" over its safety and staffing. Hill Crest in Redditch, run by Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust, was visited in July after multiple issues were raised. During the unplanned visit, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found...
BBC
Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire service to help earthquake search and rescue
A group of Hampshire firefighters have arrived in Turkey to help search and rescue efforts following an earthquake. More than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria are now known to have been killed after the 7.8 magnitude quake on Monday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue...
BBC
Wrexham train fire: Services disrupted after blaze
Services have been disrupted after a fire broke out on a train. Emergency services were called at 06:43 GMT on Wednesday to the train near the A483 in Wrexham. The train caught fire below the A483 northbound stretch, between junction five and junction six. The railway line is blocked and the road is closed in that area.
BBC
Denise Jarvis: Concerns over woman missing for six months
The potential sighting of a woman who has been missing for six months is being investigated by police. Denise Jarvis, 44, was last seen near Southey Park in Kingswood, Bristol, on 3 August. Avon and Somerset Police are "extremely concerned" about her, and officers are investigating claims she was seen...
BBC
Vietnamese men appear in court after cannabis farm found
Two Vietnamese men have appeared in court following the discovery of a cannabis farm in County Down. Quy Nguyen, 39, and Anh Nguyen, 35, appeared via video link at Lisburn Magistrates Court where they were each charged with four offences. They are jointly accused of cultivating cannabis, simple possession of...
BBC
NHS: Grandmother waiting for knee surgery says life is awful
A grandmother has spoken out about how "awful" her quality of life is as she waits for knee surgery. Denise Cole, from Neath, tore cartilage in her knee in 2017 and is on a waiting list for a partial knee replacement. The 57-year-old is taking 22 tablets a day to...
BBC
Dogs: Caerphilly police seize 13 suspected banned animals
Multiple suspected illegal dogs have been seized by police in one county in five weeks. In an email to Caerphilly councillors, Gwent Police said 13 dogs had been seized since the start of the year. These included a dog and six puppies believed to be pit bulls, one of four...
Comments / 0