Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record, Harry Styles claims album prize

By Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Pop superstar Beyonce broke the record for most career wins at music's Grammy awards on Sunday but lost again in the prestigious album of the year category, this time to British singer Harry Styles.

Beyonce added four Grammys to her collection, bringing her lifetime total to 32 and surpassing the tally of late classical conductor Georg Solti. She was nominated for nine awards this year.

Despite her success through the years, the 41-year-old "Break My Soul" singer has never claimed the best album trophy with any of her four nominations in the category. Styles took home that honor on Sunday for "Harry's House."

"I've been so inspired by every artist in this category," a surprised Styles said as he accepted the award. "On nights like tonight, it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music."

Styles had thrilled the crowd with a performance of his hit single "As It Was," sparkling in a silver fringe jumpsuit.

The former "One Direction" singer triumphed over a formidable list of album contenders that included Beyonce, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, singer and flutist Lizzo, British vocalist Adele and disco-era Swedish hitmaker ABBA.

Beyonce took the stage as she secured the all-time Grammy record with her award for best dance/electronic album for "Renaissance."

"I am trying not to be too emotional. I am trying just to receive this night," Beyonce said. "I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God."

She also thanked her family and "the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre."

Earlier, Beyonce was absent when she was named the winner of best R&B song for "Cuff It." Host Trevor Noah said the singer was stuck in traffic. He later handed her the trophy at her seat in the audience.

Grammy voters spread the top awards among several artists.

Lizzo's upbeat "About Damn Time" won record of the year.

She dedicated the award to Prince, saying the late artist had inspired her to make positive music. Lizzo also saluted Beyonce and recalled how she skipped out of school in fifth grade to see the "Halo" singer in concert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6keQ_0kd5xWc300

"You clearly are the artist of our lives," Lizzo said.

Blues singer Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That," about an organ donor, won song of the year, one of her three awards on Sunday.

BEYONCE FANS AGGRIEVED

Winners were chosen by roughly 11,000 members of the Recording Academy, which has faced complaints that it has failed to give proper recognition to Black artists. The group has taken steps in recent years to diversify its membership and overhaul voting procedures.

Fans of Beyonce flooded social media on Sunday, making the word "ROBBED" a trending topic on Twitter. "Beyonce has yet again been robbed," Twitter user @coreynmarie wrote.

The ceremony aired live on the CBS television network and streaming service Paramount+.

In other categories, Bad Bunny took home the award for best música urbana album for "Un Verano Sin Ti."

"I want to dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, the cradle of reggaeton," Bad Bunny said in a mix of English and Spanish.

For best rap album, Kendrick Lamar triumphed with "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers." "I finally found imperfection with this album," Lamar said.

The ceremony featured a tribute to 50 years of hip-hop with performances by an all-star linuep of artists ranging from Public Enemy to Busta Rhymes, Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott.

American jazz singer Samara Joy was named best new artist.

"Oh my gosh. I've been watching you all on TV for so long," she said. "All of you are so inspiring to me."

U.S. first lady Jill Biden presented a new honor for a song that tackles social issues. That accolade went to Iranian singer and songwriter Shervin Hajipour for "Baraye," which Biden called a "powerful and poetic call for freedom and women’s rights."

