Grand Rapids, MI

97.9 WGRD

Arena Football is Back. Will the Grand Rapids Rampage Be Back?

Arena Football folded their tents in 2019, filing for bankruptcy, but just announced they are out of bankruptcy and ready to begin again in 2024. Of course, the question on everyone's mind around here is, what about the Grand Rapids Rampage? They didn't last until the end of the Arena Football League, announcing they were shutting the doors and out of business in March of 2010.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

West Michigan ending meteorological winter on a warm note

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a short-lived cold snap, West Michigan returns to its unusual warm pattern for the end of the meteorological winter. The average monthly temperature for February since 1872 is approximately 36°. Despite that, we look to have more days in the 40s and 50s than in the 30s.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?

West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
dupanthers.com

Panthers defeated on the road by Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mich. - The Panther women's tennis team made a short trip down into Charger country for a non-conference match against Hillsdale College on Sunday. The team could not make it a perfect weekend after Friday's win over Aquinas with a 6-1 loss moving them to 3-2 this season. Hillsdale played once during the fall and this was their first match of 2023 and improved to 1-1 overall.
HILLSDALE, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Home of Hudsonville Ice Cream: Ottawa County, Michigan

The birthplace of Hudsonville Ice Cream sits in Ottawa County just about halfway between Holland and Grand Rapids. Hudsonville, nicknamed "Michigan's Salad Bowl", began in 1868 when a post office was established as 'South Georgetown'. In 1872, the town was re-named 'Hudsonville' after postmaster and one of the first settlers, Homer E. Hudson. The new town was located near a swamp, which seemed set to doom Hudsonville from growing – but it didn't. When the Chicago & West Michigan Railroad came through, it brought more people looking to settle, and Hudsonville soon grew and prospered.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Mona Lake restoration efforts focus on former celery fields topic of public meeting

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Ongoing restoration that will improve one of Muskegon County’s most desirable lakes is the topic of a citizens update meeting. The cleanup of celery fields that are part of Mona Lake’s watershed will be discussed from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the city commission room in the Norton Shores district library, 705 Seminole Road.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman injured in altercation in Allendale area parking lot

ALLENDALE, MI -- A woman was taken to a hospital for a head injury after an altercation in a parking lot near Grand Valley State University. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to the area of 48 West Apartments, 10897 48th Ave., on a report of a possible stabbing.
ALLENDALE, MI

