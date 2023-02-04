Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"A Celebration of Black Excellence: Nia and Jay's Stories of Passion and Purpose".Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
MLive.com
See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings for week of Feb. 6
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Conference championship races are starting to take shape on high school basketball courts around Grand Rapids, and several games this week will go a long way toward determining who takes home titles. On the boys side, Northview will need to defeat second-place Forest Hills Central...
Report: Longtime Fruitport teacher, Grand Haven sports star dies
A Grand Haven High School Hall of Fame inductee and longtime Fruitport coach has died, the Grand Haven Tribune reports.
MLive.com
In-season accolades piling up for Kalamazoo Central boys hoops senior
KALAMAZOO, MI – Less than 24 hours after going for 33 points and 15 rebounds in Friday night’s win over Richland Gull Lake, Hutch Ward was boarding a bus to Grand Rapids for an afternoon tip-off against perennial power Detroit Renaissance. Travel fatigue and tired legs can make...
GR priest who battled COVID announces retirement
A leader in the West Michigan Catholic community has announced his retirement.
Arena Football is Back. Will the Grand Rapids Rampage Be Back?
Arena Football folded their tents in 2019, filing for bankruptcy, but just announced they are out of bankruptcy and ready to begin again in 2024. Of course, the question on everyone's mind around here is, what about the Grand Rapids Rampage? They didn't last until the end of the Arena Football League, announcing they were shutting the doors and out of business in March of 2010.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores’ Vinton heading to national champion Ferris State University
Jaylen Vinton, a three-year starter for the Mona Shores football team, signed his letter of intent to attend Ferris State University next season. Vinton signed in a recent ceremony at Mona Shores High School. Vinton was a three-year starter for Mona Shores, which is coached by Matt Koziak. The 6-0,...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Michigan Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Beach
We have incredible hiking trails in the Mitten State that lead to wonderful overlooks, rivers, and waterfalls. But the best way to appreciate the Great Lake State’s natural beauty is a forest hike that leads to one of our majestic lakes. This secluded beach trail in Norton Shores, Michigan is sure to satisfy your wanderlust.
WZZM 13
West Michigan ending meteorological winter on a warm note
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a short-lived cold snap, West Michigan returns to its unusual warm pattern for the end of the meteorological winter. The average monthly temperature for February since 1872 is approximately 36°. Despite that, we look to have more days in the 40s and 50s than in the 30s.
earnthenecklace.com
Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?
West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
Suspect arraigned in shootout at East Kentwood High School
One of the suspects arrested in connection a shootout outside East Kentwood High School last year was formally charged Monday.
dupanthers.com
Panthers defeated on the road by Hillsdale
HILLSDALE, Mich. - The Panther women's tennis team made a short trip down into Charger country for a non-conference match against Hillsdale College on Sunday. The team could not make it a perfect weekend after Friday's win over Aquinas with a 6-1 loss moving them to 3-2 this season. Hillsdale played once during the fall and this was their first match of 2023 and improved to 1-1 overall.
Another West Michigan Brewery Goes Up For Sale, This Time in Downtown Wayland
On the heels of Elk Brewing's liquidation sale in Grand Rapids and just months after Tapistry Brewing in Bridgman went up for sale, comes news that yet another craft brewery in West Michigan has gone up for sale. Located in downtown Wayland, OpenRoad Brewery was just listed on the market...
Emerging vintage retail corridor in Muskegon to get new plan from MSU students
MUSKEGON, MI – From antiques to bail bonds and window glass to trendy coffee, downtown Muskegon’s Pine Street is an eclectic collection of old and new that’s ready for a makeover. The Pine Street corridor, which also includes Muskegon County’s Hall of Justice, is the focus of...
Fox17
Muskegon High School, Portage Northern among schools swatted in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Numerous swatting reports were made at schools across the state Tuesday morning. Swatting is defined as the act of filing a false report of a crime in progress in order to draw a response from police. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says they investigated a false...
The Home of Hudsonville Ice Cream: Ottawa County, Michigan
The birthplace of Hudsonville Ice Cream sits in Ottawa County just about halfway between Holland and Grand Rapids. Hudsonville, nicknamed "Michigan's Salad Bowl", began in 1868 when a post office was established as 'South Georgetown'. In 1872, the town was re-named 'Hudsonville' after postmaster and one of the first settlers, Homer E. Hudson. The new town was located near a swamp, which seemed set to doom Hudsonville from growing – but it didn't. When the Chicago & West Michigan Railroad came through, it brought more people looking to settle, and Hudsonville soon grew and prospered.
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
Former Grand Rapids Radio Personality Aris Hampers has Passed Away
His voice was heard on the Grand Rapids radio airwaves for decades. His deep, iconic voice was silenced by throat cancer about four years ago. Aris Hampers passed away early Sunday morning, February 5th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was 73. Aris' Music Career. Aris' love of...
Police: Person hit, killed by Kentwood hit-and-run
A pedestrian was hit and killed by two cars in Kentwood Tuesday evening, police say.
Mona Lake restoration efforts focus on former celery fields topic of public meeting
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Ongoing restoration that will improve one of Muskegon County’s most desirable lakes is the topic of a citizens update meeting. The cleanup of celery fields that are part of Mona Lake’s watershed will be discussed from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the city commission room in the Norton Shores district library, 705 Seminole Road.
Woman injured in altercation in Allendale area parking lot
ALLENDALE, MI -- A woman was taken to a hospital for a head injury after an altercation in a parking lot near Grand Valley State University. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to the area of 48 West Apartments, 10897 48th Ave., on a report of a possible stabbing.
