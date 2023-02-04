Read full article on original website
KGW
Arrest of police impersonator near Mt. Hood prompts sheriff to seek public input
MT HOOD, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for additional information regarding a man who was arrested last week for impersonating a police officer at Mt. Hood. Timothy Jacob Benz, 41, of Rhododendron, was arrested Saturday and lodged in Clackamas County jail without bail...
Police: Salem man stabs driver repeatedly in parking lot, attempts second carjacking
SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man involved in two attempted carjacking incidents Monday after the man stabbed a driver with a knife, according to authorities. Salem police arrested Roberto Carlos Chacon, 34, at a Walmart on Lancaster Drive after police say he attempted to enter a car while the owners were parked at […]
kptv.com
Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
kykn.com
Oregon Dept. of Forestry Gives Grants to Five Marion County Tree Nurseries to Boost Capacity
SALEM, Ore. – Five tree nurseries in Marion County are among 10 across the state receiving a total of $4.4 million this year to help them increase their ability to produce badly needed seedlings. The seedlings are needed to help reforest millions of acres deforested in recent years by wildfire, disease and pests.
‘Running for his life’: Man riding scooter shot man attempting to flee, witness says
A man riding a scooter opened fire in Downtown Portland on Sunday morning, shooting and injuring another man who had attempted to escape.
Watch: Police decline to ticket Oregon lawmaker, citing his position, in 2nd stop in 3 days
A Black state lawmaker who was pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days last week was told by an officer during the second stop that he couldn’t be cited because he is a state representative. Body cam footage released by the Oregon State Police to The...
kptv.com
Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker
One of the two Oregon state troopers who pulled over state Rep. Travis Nelson, D-Portland, last week told him he would be treated differently because he’s a legislator. Nelson, one of the only Black representatives in the state House, was pulled over during his commutes home from the state Capitol in Salem on Jan. 30 […] The post Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kezi.com
Police say suspected burglar chased down, dropped stolen goods
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for a suspected burglar after a resident reported finding them crouched in her shed and her husband chased them down, forcing them to drop stolen items, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the Eugene Police Department, officers were called out to...
Vancouver KFC worker arrested for allegedly firing gun during argument with customers
A local KFC employee was arrested on Jan. 24 in connection to an alleged shooting that occurred outside a Vancouver KFC restaurant on the 5500 block of Gher Road on Jan. 4.
Man dies in parking lot from apparent shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a shooting in Portland's Mill Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police. Investigators say the victim was shot in a parking lot on Southeast Division and 112th just after 2:00 a.m. The man died at the scene and the suspect...
Teen arrested after stolen car slams into Vancouver home, child hurt
A 17-year-old girl is facing multiple charges after officials said a stolen car slammed into a Vancouver house Sunday night, causing "significant structural damage" and injuring at least one person.
Man shot in broad daylight in SW Portland, rushed to hospital
A man was brought to a hospital after being shot in Southwest Portland on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
kptv.com
2 women face drunk-driving charges after 2 wrong-way crashes on I-5 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two women are facing drunk-driving charges after two separate but nearby crashes on Interstate 5 in Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 1 a.m., police responded to the report of a wrong-way driver heading south. While officers were on their...
Woman gets 9-year prison sentence after burglarizing over 10 businesses
A woman was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday after burglarizing more than 10 businesses in Washington County, officials said.
5-year-old missing outside Silverton found ‘safe and sound’
A hunt is underway for a 5-year-old boy who is missing outside of Silverton, OR, authorities said.
focushillsboro.com
“It Saves Lives”: Oregon Wants To Remove Medical Hurdles For Transgender Patients
A single obstacle prevents Salem resident Christina Wood from finally undergoing a long-awaited medical operation. It’s disappointing,” Wood, 49, said. “Every time I give it any thought, I know there’s no way it’s going to get done.”. Permanent hair removal is a prerequisite for gender...
kptv.com
Logs fall off truck closing Salem street near I-5
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Mission Street at I-5 eastbound was down to one lane in Salem after a log truck lost its load Friday afternoon. At 4 p.m., the Salem Police Department said on Twitter that the road had been cleared and all lanes were open again. This is developing...
kptv.com
Prominent Oregon City veterinarian accused of murdering man in Intel parking garage
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 55-year-old Clackamas County retired veterinarian was arrested Tuesday for the murder of an Oregon City man working as an Intel contractor, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. On Friday evening, police responded to an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus after 56-year-old Kenneth...
