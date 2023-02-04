ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kptv.com

Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
MARION COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker

One of the two Oregon state troopers who pulled over state Rep. Travis Nelson, D-Portland, last week told him he would be treated differently because he’s a legislator. Nelson, one of the only Black representatives in the state House, was pulled over during his commutes home from the state Capitol in Salem on Jan. 30 […] The post Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Police say suspected burglar chased down, dropped stolen goods

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for a suspected burglar after a resident reported finding them crouched in her shed and her husband chased them down, forcing them to drop stolen items, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the Eugene Police Department, officers were called out to...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Logs fall off truck closing Salem street near I-5

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Mission Street at I-5 eastbound was down to one lane in Salem after a log truck lost its load Friday afternoon. At 4 p.m., the Salem Police Department said on Twitter that the road had been cleared and all lanes were open again. This is developing...
SALEM, OR

