Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change
Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
Dana Brooke Would Love The Chance To Compete In New Japan Pro Wrestling
Former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is hopeful that she will one day get the opportunity to compete for New Japan. After a professional bodybuilding career, Brooke signed with WWE in 2013 and would capture her first title, the 24/7 Championship, in November 2021. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Brooke was...
Grayson Waller ‘Suspended’ From WWE Following NXT Vengeance Day
Grayson Waller has been “suspended” from WWE. For those who didn’t see it, Waller was involved in a verbal confrontation with Shawn Michaels during the post-NXT Vengeance Day media scrum. Waller came into the scrum and demanded that the SVP of Talent Development Creative do something about his loss to Bron Breakker. He also insisted on being told what he needed to do to become “the guy” in NXT.
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Implodes, Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin
At WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, the tag team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, known as Toxic Attraction, imploded during their match against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The duo, recruited by former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, had become two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. During the match this past Saturday, they blamed each other for the loss and trashed each other in the ring.
Willow Nightingale On Her Journey To AEW, Training, And Fan Support
Current AEW star Willow Nightingale was a recent guest of Vickie Guerrero on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show. Nightingale opened up on a wide variety of topics pertaining to her career, including her ongoing success in AEW and the overwhelming fan support she has received. Check out the following...
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans
Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
The Rock’s “Black Adam” & “DC’s League Of Super-Pets” Receive 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Nominations
Several of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s movies are up for nominations at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The ceremony will air on March 4. Fans can vote for the awards here. Below are the nominations:. Favorite Movie – Black Adam. Favorite Movie Action –...
Pete Davidson Poses With Snoop Dogg’s Gold WWE Belt At Pro Bowl Games
In August 2022, Snoop Dogg received an all-gold WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium. Four months later in December, Dogg lost his priceless WWE Title belt while on tour. The celebrity rapper had wanted to show off the prized...
Willow Nightingale Says Sara Del Rey Is Her Dream Opponent
During a recent appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s “Excuse Me” podcast, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale commented on WWE NXT coach and trainer Sara Del Rey (Sara Amato) and why she’s one of her dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sara...
Alexa Bliss Taking Some Time Off From WWE
Alexa Bliss has not appeared for WWE in weeks as she is taking a break from the promotion. At the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event, Bliss failed to dethrone RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and had a post-match segment with Uncle Howdy. Mike Johnson is reporting that...
D-Von Dudley: “The Boyz Are Back And Coming Home!”
The Dudley Boyz will be reuniting next month. D-Von Dudley took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he and Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) will be appearing at the Icons of Wrestling Convention on March 18th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The WWE Hall of Famer wrote, “The boyz are back...
Court Bauer Discusses Rationale For MLW’s Lawsuit Against WWE
Court Bauer and MLW have had a lawsuit pending against WWE for quite a while now. The suit is alleging intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic relations, a violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act, and more. Bauer spoke recently to Deadline.com about the rationale behind the...
Matt Cardona & Nick Wayne Go Back And Forth On Twitter
Matt Cardona and Nick Wayne are set to square off at GCW’s Middle of the Night show on February 18th, and the two traded shots today on Twitter. Wayne was fired up for the match, writing on Twitter, “Oh s**t, Zack Ryder!” before the Broski corrected him. It seems that Cardona was denied the trademark for his former ring name. You can see their exchange below:
WWE Legend Jerry “The King” Lawler Rushed To The Hospital
Jerry “The King” Lawler is in the hospital following a “medical episode” while at his condo in Florida. Per the report, “The King” had lunch with friends and later became ill on Monday afternoon before being rushed to the hospital. No other details were provided.
Reason WWE Changed Io Shirai’s Name To IYO SKY
WWE’s decision to change the name of Io Shirai to IYO SKY was to maintain ownership of her WWE name, it has been claimed. Shirai signed with WWE in 2018 and is a former NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. After being called up to...
Ryback Is Looking To Return To The Ring, Has His Sights Set On Wardlow
Ryback was a recent guest of MuscleMan Malcolm’s YouTube show, and the former WWE Intercontinental Champion discussed making an in-ring comeback. Ryback also said that he’s got his sights set on an AEW star. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Looking to make an...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Spoilers: Tapings Results for February 10, 2023
WWE tapes NXT LEVEL UP in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida every week prior to NXT. This next episode of LVL UP, set to air this Friday night, will contain the following matches, as per SPOILERS of the results from these tapings:. Tank Ledger defeated Kale...
MJF Confirms Appearance In Upcoming Von Erich Film
Current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman was a recent guest on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, where the controversial wrestler discussed a wide range of topics related to his career. One area touched upon was The Iron Claw, the upcoming motion picture about the legendary Von...
