Winterville council votes again on vacant seat after attorney error: Harrell selected over Smith

The wife of a former Winterville Town Council member will not be taking his seat after the town attorney acknowledged an error in the original process and another candidate was selected.

The council held a special called meeting Thursday to revisit the Jan. 23 vote that chose Lisa Smith, wife of former Councilman Mark Smith.

Thursday’s vote resulted in a 2-2 tie between Smith and applicant Brandy Harrell; Mayor Ricky Hines cast the deciding vote to elect Harrell to the board.

“We need to be as transparent as we can as a town. When a mistake is made and we catch it in time we should correct it,” Hines said. “As a town, a governing body; that’s what we are supposed to do, correct the mistake. I hope the citizens understand that if a mistake is made, we correct it.”

Harrell will be sworn in on Feb. 13.

Thursday’s special meeting was needed because Town Attorney Keen Lassiter advised council member Johnny Moye during the Jan. 23 meeting that he couldn’t rescind his vote for one of three candidates presented to the board that night.

Hines said Saturday that Lassiter later researched the question and found that Moye could have rescinded his vote.

The council is filling a vacant seat because Mark Smith stepped down after winning a seat on the Pitt County Board of Commissioners in November.

Members first tried to appoint a new member on Jan. 9 when Councilman Tony Moore nominated Lisa Smith for the position.

Moore and Councilman Paul Rice voted for Smith, while Moye and Councilwoman Veronica Roberson voted against her. Hines voted against Smith as well to break the tie.

Moye then nominated Shantell Hawkins, following a practice of selecting a candidate who was a runner-up in the most recent election, in this case the 2021 council election. Moye and Roberson voted for Hawkins with Moore and Rice opposed, again forcing Hines to break the tie. Hines voted against Hawkins as well, resulting in the Jan. 23 meeting.

Smith, Hawkins and Harrell were among the eight people who submitted letters of interest explaining why they could be selected. Six of the eight applicants appeared at the Jan. 23 meeting. Hawkins was one of the two who was absent.

After the applicants gave brief speeches, Smith, Hawkins and Harrell were nominated for the seat. Instead of voting individually, one voting session was taken, with Moore and Rice voting for Smith, Roberson voting for Harrell and Moye voting for Hawkins. While the board was evenly split on Smith, Hines didn’t have to break the tie.

Moye asked if that meant the person with the most votes got the seat. Lassiter said the majority vote-getter was the person who got two votes. Moye said he wanted to remove his vote and Lassiter said he didn’t think it was possible.

Roberson said there should have been separate votes for each candidate.

“I don’t think the process was explained clearly, that you would only get to vote for one person,” Roberson said on Jan. 23. “It was said that you get to vote for each one that is nominated and we had three people nominated, that’s where we got into a misunderstanding.”

After the meeting, Moye sent an email saying he actually voted for Harrell, Hines said. “When you go back and look at the video that is online, you see his hand goes up when (Harrell’s) name is called but then it goes back down,” Hines said.

Lassiter researched the voting process and reported that Robert’s Rules of Order, a guide for holding meetings, allows for votes to be rescinded, so Moye could have withdrawn his vote for Hawkins and voted for Harrell.

“The attorney warned us all that he made a mistake when he said (Moye) couldn’t rescind his vote so he misguided him,” Hines said. Lassiter said the board needed to hold a meeting and go back to the time when Moye asked if he could rescind his vote.

At Thursday’s meeting, Lassiter explained what happened then asked Moye if he wanted to rescind his vote. Moye said he wanted to rescind his vote for Hawkins and vote for Harrell.

With that change, the council vote was two for Smith and two for Harrell. Hines cast the deciding vote for Harrell.

“Me, being the mayor, I am sworn to do what I am supposed to do, that is break ties. Both candidates are great candidates, all the candidates (who applied) were good. It was tough,” Hines said.

Smith had yet not taken the oath of office. Smith said while she is disappointed that she won’t take office, she does plan to run for the council in November.

“I was certainly looking forward to the opportunity to serve the residents of Winterville and represent them. This is a town where we made our home, invested in and have knowledge about the workings of the town. I was excited to be a part of that process as a councilwoman,” she said. “I absolutely intend to run in the upcoming election and allow the residents of Winterville the opportunity to come out and vote to have their will be done.”

Smith said she believes the residents of Winterville can decide for themselves whether the process to replace her husband was fair.

“I trust in the process and trust in the people of Winterville,” she said.