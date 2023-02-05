Cabrini won four of six individual matches in the final game to defeat Academy of Our Lady 17-10 in girls bowling action Tuesday at AMF All Star Lanes in Kenner. The Crescents (3-3) and Penguins (4-3) were tied 8-8 after splitting the six individual matches in the first two games. Cabrini had a 28-pin edge in total pins after the first game but AOL closed the deficit to 19 after game two.

KENNER, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO