Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
WNBA investigating salary-cap claims against Las Vegas AcesHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Related
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Bleacher Report
Peter King: If Aaron Rodgers Traded to Jets, 'It Likely Wouldn't Be Till the Summer'
If the New York Jets are looking to Aaron Rodgers as their short-term savior at quarterback, then they might have to be patient. NBC Sports' Peter King wrote Monday in his weekly column that a trade between the Jets and Green Bay Packers "likely wouldn't be till the summer." To...
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski 'Done' with Playing in NFL; Would Sign Ceremonial Patriots Contract
Rob Gronkowski has no plans of coming out of retirement to play in the NFL again, and the former tight end admitted this week that he's open to signing a one-day contract to retire with the New England Patriots, which drafted him in 2010. Gronkowski said, via The Athletic's Jeff...
Bleacher Report
Chase Young's 5th-Year Contract Option Being Evaluated by Commanders, Ron Rivera Says
The Washington Commanders have not decided whether they will pick up defensive end Chase Young's fifth-year contract option, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday. Young has played three NFL seasons after Washington selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors while helping lead Washington to an NFC East title. Young racked up 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles, four forced fumbles (three recoveries) and a touchdown.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
Bleacher Report
JuJu Smith-Schuster Played Call of Duty with Mahomes, Kelce, MVS to Build Chemistry
If a team is rebuilding almost its entire wide-receiver group, it can take a lot of time to build chemistry with your quarterback unless you have the benefit of online gaming. Speaking to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night (starts at 5:00 mark), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he put in "a lot of hours" playing Call of Duty with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Bleacher Report
King: Russell Wilson 'Willing to Be Coached Hard by' Sean Payton; Spoke to Drew Brees
Russell Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career, but he's reportedly hopeful that the Denver Broncos' hiring of Sean Payton as head coach will help turn things around. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, "Wilson and [Drew] Brees have gotten to be friends, and Wilson has...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady's Dad Discusses When He Knew Son Would Retire, Reflects on His NFL Career
Tom Brady Sr. knew something was different this year when his son, Tom Brady, didn't immediately jump into training for the next season when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated by a playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. "There's no training or no plans on training anymore," Brady Sr. said,...
Bleacher Report
From FCS Walk-On to NFL Draft Prospect, Kobie Turner Looks to Defy the Odds Again
LAS VEGAS – It's the last day of practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and defensive tackle Kobie Turner looks to cap off an impressive week. He trots out onto the Las Vegas Raiders' practice facility sporting a matte black helmet with the blue and red Richmond Spider logo on the side and gold letters that read "Wake Forest" at the base of his head.
Bleacher Report
Report: Cardinals Don't Plan on Hiring HC Before Super Bowl; Kafka, Anarumo Linked
The Arizona Cardinals do not intend to hire a new head coach before Super Bowl LVII this weekend, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, the Cards are making progress in their search, as New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are set for second interviews with the franchise.
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'
The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday. Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
Bleacher Report
Michael Irvin Pulled from NFL Network at Super Bowl After Hotel Misconduct Complaint
NFL Network has pulled Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a woman complained about his conduct at an Arizona hotel, according to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken. Speaking with Gehlken, Irvin said his interaction with the woman was "brief, public and...
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec Doesn't Think Teams Will Match Lamar Jackson Trade Value, Contract Demands
NFL personnel predict Lamar Jackson will remain with the Baltimore Ravens because of his excessive contract demands. "If it wasn't for all of the comments that (general manager) Eric DeCosta and (coach) John Harbaugh said in their postseason presser, I would think he is going to get traded," an NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "I feel like he is just going to get tagged now and play on the tag. I don't think anyone is going to offer-sheet him for two ones and his contract demands."
Bleacher Report
College Football Teams With the Most Turnaround Potential in 2023
The 2023 college football season wasn't kind to some teams. Long-standing powers such as Oklahoma and Miami were blasted back to reality during subpar campaigns. Proud programs Auburn and Nebraska found themselves picking up the pieces after failed coaching regimes. Still others experienced duds. In Kentucky's case, recent success fell...
Bleacher Report
Roger Goodell: 'It Wouldn't Surprise Me at All' If NFL Flexes TNF Games in Future
Thursday night games might be getting a little more complicated for players and teams. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters on Wednesday "it wouldn't surprise me at all" if Thursday Night Football had flex scheduling in the future, similar to primetime games on Sunday nights. "Not today, but it'll certainly...
Bleacher Report
Roger Goodell on Revamped NFL Pro Bowl Games: 'I Don't See Us Going Back in Any Way'
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters at his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference that he doesn't foresee the league going back to the old Pro Bowl format after introducing the Pro Bowl Games this season. The Pro Bowl Games featured AFC and NFC stars going head to head in various...
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo's Relationship with Shanahan, Lynch Went 'A Bit South'
It already appeared that the chances of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason diminished completely, but on top of that, there reportedly was a breakdown between him and head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. According to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, "The relationship between...
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Darius Slay Slams Matt Patricia, Talks 'Disrespect' from Former Lions HC
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay took the time to reflect on the early part of his career when he was with the Detroit Lions, and it brought up some lingering feelings of disdain for former head coach Matt Patricia. While speaking during Super...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson First Suggested Flag Football Game at Pro Bowl, Roger Goodell Says
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games this past weekend looked much different from years past with a revamped skills competition followed by a series of flag football games. While addressing the media on Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed the origins of the idea to go away from a traditional game. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS, Goodell said it was Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson who first made the suggestion to switch to flag football for the league's annual All-Star showcase.
Comments / 0