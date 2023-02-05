ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Chase Young's 5th-Year Contract Option Being Evaluated by Commanders, Ron Rivera Says

The Washington Commanders have not decided whether they will pick up defensive end Chase Young's fifth-year contract option, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday. Young has played three NFL seasons after Washington selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors while helping lead Washington to an NFC East title. Young racked up 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles, four forced fumbles (three recoveries) and a touchdown.
WASHINGTON, DC
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

JuJu Smith-Schuster Played Call of Duty with Mahomes, Kelce, MVS to Build Chemistry

If a team is rebuilding almost its entire wide-receiver group, it can take a lot of time to build chemistry with your quarterback unless you have the benefit of online gaming. Speaking to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night (starts at 5:00 mark), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he put in "a lot of hours" playing Call of Duty with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

From FCS Walk-On to NFL Draft Prospect, Kobie Turner Looks to Defy the Odds Again

LAS VEGAS – It's the last day of practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and defensive tackle Kobie Turner looks to cap off an impressive week. He trots out onto the Las Vegas Raiders' practice facility sporting a matte black helmet with the blue and red Richmond Spider logo on the side and gold letters that read "Wake Forest" at the base of his head.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Report: Cardinals Don't Plan on Hiring HC Before Super Bowl; Kafka, Anarumo Linked

The Arizona Cardinals do not intend to hire a new head coach before Super Bowl LVII this weekend, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, the Cards are making progress in their search, as New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are set for second interviews with the franchise.
Bleacher Report

Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'

The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday. Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec Doesn't Think Teams Will Match Lamar Jackson Trade Value, Contract Demands

NFL personnel predict Lamar Jackson will remain with the Baltimore Ravens because of his excessive contract demands. "If it wasn't for all of the comments that (general manager) Eric DeCosta and (coach) John Harbaugh said in their postseason presser, I would think he is going to get traded," an NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "I feel like he is just going to get tagged now and play on the tag. I don't think anyone is going to offer-sheet him for two ones and his contract demands."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

College Football Teams With the Most Turnaround Potential in 2023

The 2023 college football season wasn't kind to some teams. Long-standing powers such as Oklahoma and Miami were blasted back to reality during subpar campaigns. Proud programs Auburn and Nebraska found themselves picking up the pieces after failed coaching regimes. Still others experienced duds. In Kentucky's case, recent success fell...
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Roger Goodell: 'It Wouldn't Surprise Me at All' If NFL Flexes TNF Games in Future

Thursday night games might be getting a little more complicated for players and teams. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters on Wednesday "it wouldn't surprise me at all" if Thursday Night Football had flex scheduling in the future, similar to primetime games on Sunday nights. "Not today, but it'll certainly...
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson First Suggested Flag Football Game at Pro Bowl, Roger Goodell Says

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games this past weekend looked much different from years past with a revamped skills competition followed by a series of flag football games. While addressing the media on Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed the origins of the idea to go away from a traditional game. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS, Goodell said it was Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson who first made the suggestion to switch to flag football for the league's annual All-Star showcase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy