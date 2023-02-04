Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Cape Gazette
Milton man dies after crashing Mercedes in garage
A 20-year-old Milton man died following a crash Feb. 4 into an attached garage south of Milton. The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. when Charles Maxwell was driving a 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-320 southbound on Route 5 north of Diamond Farm Road at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a gradual curve in the road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
WDEL 1150AM
I-95 rollover truck crash traps and injures two
The driver of a tractor trailer, and a small car, both had to be rescued by firefighters after a crash Monday afternoon, February 7, 2023, on northbound I-95 north of the Route 896 interchange. Both drivers were extricated in about ten minutes and treated on scene by New Castle County...
WGMD Radio
41-year-old man arrested, charged for setting his own house on fire
A Talbot County man has been arrested and charged after investigators determined he was responsible for setting his own house on fire.
WBOC
Driver Flees Head-On Crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del.-- A driver fled the scene of a head-on crash over the weekend in Laurel. According to the Laurel Fire Department, crews were on the scene of the crash on Horsey Road and Sussex Highway Saturday night. Officials say when crews first arrived on the scene, they found one...
Cape Gazette
Woman dies after struck by Jeep in Long Neck parking lot
A Georgetown woman died Feb. 5 after police say she was struck while walking in a Long Neck parking lot. The woman, 62, was walking in the Back Bay Shopping Center parking lot at 12:44 p.m., when she walked in front of a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 60-year-old Millsboro woman who had just started moving after being stopped at a stop sign near the intersection with Route 24 and Bay Farm Road, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto with the Delaware State Police.
WDEL 1150AM
WBOC
WBOC
House Fire Under Investigation in Viola
VIOLA, Del. - Fire marshals are investigating a fire that heavily damaged a house. According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office, on Feb. 7 a fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 200 block of East Ravens Road. The Felton Community Fire Company arrived and reported flames shooting from the house.
firststateupdate.com
Cape Gazette
Mercedes crashes into Milton-area garage; driver critically injured
A 20-year-old Milton man is in critical condition after police say he crashed his Mercedes-Benz into an attached garage Feb. 4 south of Milton. The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. when the man was speeding southbound on Route 5 north of Diamond Farm Road and failed to negotiate a gradual curve in the road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
WBOC
Smyrna Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths
SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. According to the Smyrna Police Department, investigators are on the scene with two dead people. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released as they become available and next of kin or notified.
WGMD Radio
DSP Arrest Three in Stolen Vehicle
A Delaware State Police trooper on patrol near Bridgeville spotted a Grand Caravan with a registration that came back reported as stolen by Milford Police after a computer inquiry. Police made a traffic stop and arrested the driver, 71 year old Alton Jones of Seaford and two occupants – 18 year old Daveon Showell and a 16 year old juvenile – both from Bridgeville. A search of the Caravan turned up a small amount of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia and a pair of nunchucks. Both Jones and Showell are prohibited from possessing weapons.
Shot fired during Delaware high school basketball game: police
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened during a high school basketball game in Delaware on Monday night.Police say the shooting happened at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown in a game vs. Tri-State Christian Academy, Maryland. According to police, nobody was injured in the shooting.Police say a gun was recovered and there were some injuries related to a fight, but nobody was struck by gunfire.It happened in a hallway next to the gym during the game. Patrons are working to clear the area. Nobody was taken into custody.The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Troopers.
firststateupdate.com
WGMD Radio
Two Dover Teens Arrested on Weapons Charges
Two juveniles have been arrested by Dover Police after an investigation into loitering in a building at the Whatcoat apartments in Dover – and that two of the individuals in the group had firearms. The group ran when police went tot he building, but a 15- and 16-year old were arrested after a brief foot chase. Police found the 15 year old in possession of a 9mm handgun and over 4 grams of crack cocaine. The 16 year old was in possession of a stolen 9mm handgun and attempted to hit the officer placing him in the patrol car.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Milford Fire Heavily Damages Townhouse; Fire Determined to be Accidental
UPDATED – 02/06/23 – The State Fire Marshal has determined that a fire at the Watergate at Milford complex Sunday night was accidental. The fire began on the ground floor attached garage due to an electrical malfunction in the electric service panel. The blaze heavily damages a three story occupied townhouse and damaged five other units – damage is estimated at $100,000. Several residents have been displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.
WGMD Radio
Cops & Coffee in Rehoboth Beach Tuesday, Feb 7
Delaware State Police from Troop 7 in Lewes invite you to a Cops and Coffee on Tuesday from 9 to 10am at Surf Bagel Midway on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach. Troop 7 staff will be available to answer questions, address concerns, and chat with neighbors. Everyone is welcome.
WGMD Radio
Underground Pipe Replacement on Route 12 in Snow Hill 2/10 – 2/13
Maryland Transportation officials will begin to replace an underground pipe on Route 12/Snow Hill Road just north of Old Furnace Road west of Snow Hill. Work will begin Friday evening at 6pm and should be complete by 5am Monday, February 13. As part of the project, crews will implement a...
