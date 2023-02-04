Two juveniles have been arrested by Dover Police after an investigation into loitering in a building at the Whatcoat apartments in Dover – and that two of the individuals in the group had firearms. The group ran when police went tot he building, but a 15- and 16-year old were arrested after a brief foot chase. Police found the 15 year old in possession of a 9mm handgun and over 4 grams of crack cocaine. The 16 year old was in possession of a stolen 9mm handgun and attempted to hit the officer placing him in the patrol car.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO