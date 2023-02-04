Selma residents hope that their tornado recovery becomes an example of how a community helps each other through hard times and heals together. It has been almost a month since an EF2 tornado cut through the middle of Selma, and impacted Dallas, Autauga, Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties. Volunteer groups are working to help residents hit hard by the storm. The Selma Sun reports that almost three thousand buildings, one hundred businesses, and over fifteen hundred citizens were impacted by the tornado. Church Street United Methodist Church downtown Selma became a command center for FEMA, volunteers, and donations. Pastor Diane Everett says volunteers began serving hot meals to their displaced neighbors.

SELMA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO