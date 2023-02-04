Read full article on original website
Rep. Sewell to have Selma tornado victims as guests at State of Union
A family that lost their home of 50 years when a tornado struck Selma last month will be the guests of U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Sewell announced Monday that the Thomas and Annie Curry will attend President Joe Biden’s speech at the U.S. Capitol.
Tornado-impacted family to attend State of the Union with Rep. Sewell
WASHINGTON (WSFA) - A Selma family will be special guests of Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell at President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. Thomas and Annie Curry lost their home of 50 years after an EF-2 tornado hit Selma on Jan. 12. The couple, married for 60 years, have five children along with seven grandchildren, according to a release from Sewell. The congresswoman’s office said Thomas served more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, while Annie spent over two decades as an educator.
Selma Couple Attends State of the Union Address
A Selma couple whose home was destroyed by the January 12th tornado – will attend the State of the Union Address as the special guests of Congresswoman Terri Sewell. The Currys are a retired couple – now displaced from their home – by the destructive power of an EF-2 tornado.
Shooting in Montgomery
Law enforcement in Montgomery are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend. Officers and fire medics responded to a call on Saturday around 3 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. There, they found an adult female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot...
Tornado debris still remains in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Much of the debris on Broad Street from last month’s tornado has already been picked up. If you go deeper into the Selma neighborhood, it doesn’t look much different from when the tornado hit, and residents want change. ‘I’m so fed up with the...
Relief groups fan out to help victims of Selma tornado
Selma residents hope that their tornado recovery becomes an example of how a community helps each other through hard times and heals together. It has been almost a month since an EF2 tornado cut through the middle of Selma, and impacted Dallas, Autauga, Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties. Volunteer groups are working to help residents hit hard by the storm. The Selma Sun reports that almost three thousand buildings, one hundred businesses, and over fifteen hundred citizens were impacted by the tornado. Church Street United Methodist Church downtown Selma became a command center for FEMA, volunteers, and donations. Pastor Diane Everett says volunteers began serving hot meals to their displaced neighbors.
Montgomery Homicide Investigation
A homicide investigation is being conducted in Montgomery. Montgomery Police report the body of 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali was found on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a subject shot. Officials report Mahankali was found with a...
New Alabama Power CFO named among Southern Co. executive moves
Southern Company has announced a new chief financial officer for Alabama Power as part of a second round of executive appointments announced this year. Montgomery native Moses Feagin, currently serving as senior vice president, treasurer and CFO at Mississippi Power, will become Alabama Power’s CFO March 1. Last month,...
Just A Minute: Should There Be Changes in Alabama Basketball's Lineup?
Nimari Burnett and Rylan Griffen have taken a step forward while Jaden Bradley has taken a step backwards. Will there be a change?
Lost and Found Facebook page to help Selma tornado victims find missing items
A Facebook group is helping reconnect storm victims with lost belongings after last month’s deadly tornadoes in Alabama. It’s called the “Missing Items, Documents, Photos from Alabama Tornados.” The group is open to anyone who has found an item. Or anyone looking for possessions after the recent storms across the state. Group creator Lori Rikard encourages those living or hunting in the surrounding areas to be on the lookout for lost items.
Montgomery Mayor cites 2000 new jobs, $1.7B in capital investments, lower crime in State of the City Address
In his annual State of the City address, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed cited a long list of accomplishments over the past year, including attracting a record breaking $1.7 Billion in capital investments creating more than 2000 new jobs. From Mentoring Programs to Reducing Crime. Speaking at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex...
MPS students help create mural encouraging a clean city
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several art students spent their Saturday morning at Jefferson Davis High School creating a mural for the Montgomery Clean City Commission. The mural says, “Keep Montgomery clean and beautiful,” as a way to encourage people to keep trash and debris off the streets and neighborhoods in the Capital City.
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
MPD promotes 36 officers in ceremony Friday
There is a new wave of leadership flowing through the Montgomery Police Department. MPD held a ceremony Friday at Montgomery City Hall to showcase the promotion of officers to different ranks within the department. In all, 36 officers were promoted, ranging from corporal to captain. WAKA spoke with some of...
New Life for Abandoned Tallassee Mill?
The City of Tallassee is on the move. An all new Tallassee High School is nearly complete, and the city has a new mayor. But as Tallassee sees growth, the abandoned Mt. Vernon Mills space continues to be an eyesore. The burned and abandoned rubble of the mill is unavoidable...
High profile Auburn target Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama
Collins, a four-star athlete, has just decommitted from the Crimson Tide.
At least 11 confirmed dead in Alabama prisons in January
The seal of the Alabama Department of Corrections. Yet another incarcerated individual has been confirmed dead in an Alabama Department of Corrections facility, with now 11 deaths in state custody for January. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Friday that Roderick Demarcus Lee, a 33-year-old incarcerated man...
Mondays with the DA- Beware the Jury Duty Scam
Selma Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta to celebrate 110th Founders Day. Towel Drive for YMCA of Selma-Dallas County for tornado victims. Putting the "Super" in Super Bowl with Evan Cooper. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:51 PM UTC. Let's Dish It Up! 3 Meats Sliders. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023...
See Updated Gospel Events Calendar for Our Area
SAT – FEB 11 – 6 pm – The second annual Jeff Lanier Memorial singing will be held at Central Baptist Church, 3545 Central Road, Central. Special guests will be the Dixie Echoes and Bob Sellers. Call Mark Lanier at 318-613-4950 for more information. SUN – Feb...
Trinity Presbyterian freshman RB Ja’Michael Jones becoming national recruit
Trinity Presbyterian School’s running back, Ja’Michael Jones’ offer list is starting to resemble the list of some of the nation’s top prospects, and he is only a freshman. Jones currently holds 11 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia, USC and Texas A&M after an impressive...
