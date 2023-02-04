Read full article on original website
Happy 106th Birthday Zsa Zsa Gabor
Today is the 106th birthday of the actress Zsa Zsa. She is best remembered for her glamorous lifestyle, numerous husbands, slapping a cop, and for her cameo appearance in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
Happy 78th Birthday Bob Marley
Today is the 78th birthday of the musician, activist, and cultural icon Bob Marley. His contribution to the world defies categories and cultures, unites differences, and continues to inspire and ignite activism and the search for truth in people everywhere. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
Happy 138th Birthday Sinclair Lewis
Today is the 138th birthday of the author Sinclair Lewis. I need to read Main Street again and read It Can’t Happen Here for the first time. I hear it’s quite topical, even today (especially today). The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
