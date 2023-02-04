Today is the 98th birthday of Paul Newman. I think (at least hope) that we all have a similar desire for our life, a sort of State Park approach to humanity and the world: to leave it better than we found it. Paul Newman absolutely did. The work he did on film has made the world a more beautiful place and the work his charities continue to do is a legacy that we will all benefit from for generations. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left it.

