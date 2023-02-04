Read full article on original website
Happy 86th Birthday Suzanne Pleshette
Today is the 86th birthday of the actress Suzanne Pleshette. I really enjoy her performance in The Birds, even more so when you watch her on The Bob Newhart Show, and Leona Helmsley: The Queen of Mean. That voice! The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
Happy 110th Birthday Victor Mature
Today is the 110th birthday of the movie actor Victor Mature. His fame and popularity rivaled any other male actor of the time. He starred in every genre of film, then retired to a ranch. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
Happy 98th Birthday Paul Newman
Today is the 98th birthday of Paul Newman. I think (at least hope) that we all have a similar desire for our life, a sort of State Park approach to humanity and the world: to leave it better than we found it. Paul Newman absolutely did. The work he did on film has made the world a more beautiful place and the work his charities continue to do is a legacy that we will all benefit from for generations. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left it.
Happy 125th Birthday Mona von Bismarck
Today is the 125th birthday of the socialite and philanthropist Mona von Bismarck. I love the trajectory of her life: from Kentucky to Capri. Chanel and Lanvin named her the best dressed woman in the world, Salvador Dali painted her portrait, Cole Porter mentioned her in a song, and Truman Capote used her as character inspiration. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
Happy 98th Birthday Elaine Stritch
Today is the 98th birthday of the phenomenal Elaine Stritch. Her career and life are inspirational in every way. The world is a better place because she is in it and still feels the loss that she has left. NAME: Elaine Stritch. BIRTH DATE: February 2, 1925. DEATH DATE: July...
