American Alycia Parks and China’s Lin Zhu are the big mover in the WTA rankings this week, thanks to their first WTA Tour titles in Thailand and Lyon respectively. Parks beat world No 5 Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 to win in Lyon and the 22-year-old climbs 28 places to No 51 in the latest list, also her career-high, after what was her 15th straight indoor win.
