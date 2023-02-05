Read full article on original website
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
anonymouseagle.com
Whoopsie: #21 UConn A Big Number, #10 Marquette A Smaller Number
On Tuesday night at the XL Center in Hartford, #21 Connecticut hit their first four three-pointers and took a 22-6 lead over #10 Marquette in the first eight minutes. Nothing got better for Marquette after that. I’m typing this with 12:10 left in the second half and Marquette is down...
Looking to pull away in Big East, No. 14 Marquette visits No. 24 UConn
Two of the top teams in the Big East will face off on Tuesday night when No. 14 Marquette travels
wisportsheroics.com
Can Wisconsin Bring Home a Captivating 2024 Four-Star RB?
The Wisconsin Badgers have worked frivolously to secure the state as their own. Starting and maintaining pipelines requires an expert amount of skill and a balance of attention between all areas. Wisconsin has been a battle in particular for top recruits, but the Badgers may have shifted their sights to one specific 2024 in-state recruit.
Illinois-Minnesota called off Tuesday night, new date/time set
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s game against Minnesota will have to wait. The Gophers called off the match-up Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the their program. The Big Ten announced later Monday night the two teams will make up the game on Monday, Feb. 20 with an 8 p.m. tip-off […]
'The Attributes to be a Winner': John Blackwell Could be an Instant Impact Freshman For Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Prior to receiving his scholarship offer from Wisconsin in September of 2021, John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich./Brother Rice) made his way to Madison for an official visit. Part of Blackwell's trip included an open gym run with the Badgers, featuring the likes of former lottery pick Johnny Davis and five-year starter Brad Davison, who helped lead UW to a pair of Big Ten Conference titles.
Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling
Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snow and rain likely Thursday; highest totals NW
MILWAUKEE - A strong low-pressure system will move just along the Wisconsin-Illinois border on Thursday, February 9th brining rain and snow to the area. The highest impacted locations with the heaviest snow will be in southwestern and central Wisconsin. Southeast Wisconsin will see a mix of snow and a transition into rain closer to the lakefront. Due to the potential for hazardous slick travel and higher snowfall accumulations in some areas, a winter storm watch and winter weather advisory are in effect Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
MyStateline.com
Chicago factory goes up in flames
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A survey was conducted involving Rockton residents about their health and thoughts one year after the Chemtool fire. In June of 2021 the Chemtool Plant in Rockton was engulfed in flames. Now Winnebago County Health Department wants to hear from the residents. This is the second survey done on the matter.
wnanews.com
Here she is, Wisconsin’s new Miss America
It might be said a community is known by the visitors it attracts and, in that sense, Lake Geneva stands above most. Get ready to add another jewel to the community crown. The newest reigning Miss America is coming. For those who follow the competition, and those who don’t, Grace...
25newsnow.com
Central Illinois Auto Show canceled for third consecutive year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 33rd annual Central Illinois Auto Show at the Peoria Civic Center is canceled for the third straight year. The Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association announced Monday there were a number of factors that led to the decision. Most notably, the microchip shortage and the number of cars available.
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
National store chain closing another Illinois location
A popular national store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Illinois early next month. Read on to learn more. The Daily Herald recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Algonquin would be closing permanently early next month.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.4-Mile Trail In Wisconsin Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
There are some short hikes that have a big payoff. The Mallard Lake Trail won’t take you all day to complete, but it just might offer some trail memories you won’t forget. The trail is closer than you might realize and visits one of Wisconsin’s most glorious hidden gems. Here’s a Wisconsin waterfall hike you should put on your list.
wxpr.org
Names released for riders in deadly Vilas County snowmobile collision
Two Illinois men died in a snowmobile crash last week in Vilas County. Now their names have been released. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says 75 year old Robert Groter of Wyoming, Illinois, and 43 year old Andrew Spiess of Elmhurst, Illinois were killed. Their snowmobiles had crashed on...
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In Wisconsin
Hy-Vee, a well-known grocery store chain, is planning to open two new locations in Wisconsin on February 7th. Despite the closure of many retailers, Hy-Vee is still expanding and reimagining its grocery store concept with new digital kiosks, mobile payment options, and self-checkout options.
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
csengineermag.com
Ware Malcomb Announces Completion of Medline Distribution Center in Grayslake, IL
Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, today announced the completion of a new Medline distribution center located in Grayslake IL. Ware Malcomb provided architecture, interior design and branding services for the 1,426,800 square foot facility, which is estimated to be the largest medical-grade distribution center in the United States. The final phase of development, a 2,700 square foot office build-out within the facility was recently completed for Medline’s Sterile Procedure Trays Division.
