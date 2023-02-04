NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ further complicates its plot with its latest episode with a crucial revelation at the end. In the previous episode, Janice had given the name of the person who convinced Ben to leap in the first place. This time, the team figures out the identity of that person. In the meantime, Ben finds himself in a leap that is closest to his timeline as of yet. Here, as well, it is the question of identity and Ben’s mission is very different from his previous leaps. It also turns out to be a very personal thing for one of the team members, which is what makes the impact of the ending so much more important to the storyline. Here’s what it means for Ben and his future leaps. SPOILERS AHEAD.

