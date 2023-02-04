Read full article on original website
Related
thecinemaholic.com
Quantum Leap Episode 12 Recap and Ending, Explained
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ further complicates its plot with its latest episode with a crucial revelation at the end. In the previous episode, Janice had given the name of the person who convinced Ben to leap in the first place. This time, the team figures out the identity of that person. In the meantime, Ben finds himself in a leap that is closest to his timeline as of yet. Here, as well, it is the question of identity and Ben’s mission is very different from his previous leaps. It also turns out to be a very personal thing for one of the team members, which is what makes the impact of the ending so much more important to the storyline. Here’s what it means for Ben and his future leaps. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Comments / 0