crescentcitysports.com
High tides: Wave rolls over Cincinnati in 101-94 OT thriller
NEW ORLEANS – A 27-point, 14 rebound and six assist night from Kevin Cross pushed Tulane past Cincinnati 101-94 in overtime on Tuesday night in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane improves to 16-7 on the season and 9-3 in conference play. Sixteen wins is the...
crescentcitysports.com
Basketball: Landry edges Shaw, Country Day wins at Hahnville
It was a showdown for District 10-4A supremacy between two excellent teams. The game lived up to expectations. Landry held off Archbishop Shaw 60-58 in a thriller at the Landry gym Tuesday night. Eagles star Kam Johnson came up just short on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer as the...
crescentcitysports.com
Rummel ends streak with 52-44 win over Brother Martin
METAIRIE – Scott Thompson was an outstanding head coach at Brother Martin, leading the Crusaders to a state championship in 2010. Since becoming the head coach at Archbishop Rummel in 2018, Thompson had not beaten his former team. In fact, Brother Martin had beaten Rummel 13 straight times and...
crescentcitysports.com
Fans invited for LSU baseball scrimmages Friday through Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 1:30 p.m. CT Friday, 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday and 12:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU players will be available to fans after Sunday’s scrimmage to sign autographs, as free...
crescentcitysports.com
Boys Bowling: Rummel rebounds; Patrick Taylor, Pearl River also win
Archbishop Rummel bounced back from its first loss of the season with a resounding 23-4 victory over John Ehret in boys bowling action Tuesday at AMF All Star Lanes in Kenner. The right side of the lineup delivered for the Raiders (4-1), with Blake Caire rolling a 579 series, Matthew Fletcher a 550 and Cayden Munster a 512. Fletcher had an opening-game 229 and Caire a middle-game 212.
crescentcitysports.com
Reports: Lance Guidry leaves Tulane to become Miami defensive coordinator
Well, that didn’t last long. Multiple outlets report that Lance Guidry is already out as Tulane’s defensive coordinator. Miami (Fla.) has hired him for the same role. The 51-year old joins the Hurricanes after less than a month in New Orleans to replace Kevin Steele, who took the Alabama defensive coordinator job earlier this week.
crescentcitysports.com
2023 LSU baseball schedule for TV, online broadcasts released
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 5 p.m. CT Friday, 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday and 12:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU is scheduled to make 11 network TV appearances during the regular season – seven...
crescentcitysports.com
No. 3 LSU remains unbeaten at Texas A&M, 72-66
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 3 LSU (23-0, 11-0 SEC) remained undefeated as it took down Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10 SEC) in a 72-66 win on Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. “We played three tough teams in seven days and won all three,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I think for the last two weeks that the opponents are really playing extremely hard. They’re playing with a lot of energy and excitement. I asked the team, why do they think that’s taking place and I said, ‘understand what’s taking place here; You are becoming relevant in women’s basketball.’”
crescentcitysports.com
Boys Bowling: Brother Martin defeats Shaw; Jesuit stays unbeaten
HARVEY – After two games of Monday’s boys bowling showdown between Brother Martin and Archbishop Shaw at Westside Lanes, close was an understatement. Each team had eight of the 16 points in hand, and the Eagles had a one-pin lead in total pins entering the final game. The...
crescentcitysports.com
Girls Bowling: Cabrini tops AOL, Chapelle stays perfect, Mt. Carmel wins
Cabrini won four of six individual matches in the final game to defeat Academy of Our Lady 17-10 in girls bowling action Tuesday at AMF All Star Lanes in Kenner. The Crescents (3-3) and Penguins (4-3) were tied 8-8 after splitting the six individual matches in the first two games. Cabrini had a 28-pin edge in total pins after the first game but AOL closed the deficit to 19 after game two.
crescentcitysports.com
Privateers add Brooks DuBose to baseball coaching staff
NEW ORLEANS – Brooks DuBose was announced as the latest hiring to the New Orleans Privateers baseball coaching staff on Monday. He will assume duties as the volunteer assistant, starting in the upcoming 2023 season. DuBose comes to the Privateers from Lee University. While at Lee, he oversaw infield...
crescentcitysports.com
Rummel pummels Parkway to advance to state soccer quarterfinals
METAIRIE – This has been a good season for the Archbishop Rummel Raiders soccer program. It has a chance to be an outstanding, if not great season. The seasoned Raiders squad, seeded third in Division II, easily dismissed No. 14 Parkway 9-0 in one half Tuesday afternoon at home.
He broke barriers at Louisiana tracks but 6 decades later his career is in tatters
The Sam family says a horse in their care got very sick, but photos of the sickly gelding essentially destroyed his career without him getting his day in court. Growing up on a farm just outside Opelousas, Thomas Sam fell in love with animals. Especially horses. After he got old...
Louisiana bank teller sentenced for bank fraud
A former Louisiana bank teller was sentenced on Feb. 1 for bank fraud.
NOLA.com
Krewe du Vieux came for Mayor Cantrell and didn't pull a punch
No politician wakes up the Saturday of Krewe du Vieux, gets out of bed, stretches and says to themselves, "well Self, ya better do some hydrating so you can fully enjoy the political humor of Krewe du Vieux tonight. Really can't wait to see what those scamps have cooked up this year!" Having a thick skin might seem to be a prerequisite for elected office, most really most have but a tissue thin membrane to protect them. And some, who might or might not be living at certain city owned apartment at the moment, even that's a stretch.
