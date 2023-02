An up-and-down Rice Basketball season marches on. Where do the Owls stand and what do they need to do to finish strong?. The story of the 2022-2023 Rice basketball season takes more than two games to tell, but the juxtaposition of the Owls’ dominant win on the road against North Texas on January 19 against a frustrating 10-point loss to the same squad at home 16 days later more or less sums up the kind of year it’s been for the Owls on the court.

