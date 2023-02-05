Read full article on original website
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
yalebulldogs.com
Dalton Named HCA National Co-Player of the Month
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Senior Claire Dalton of the Yale women's hockey team has been named the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) National Co-Player of the Month, as announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Sophomore Pia Dukaric was named a runner-up for HCA Goaltender of the Month. The captain racked up...
yalebulldogs.com
Trio Earns ECAC Hockey Weekly Honors
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – Three Yale women's hockey players have been tabbed with ECAC Hockey weekly honors, as announced by the conference on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Senior Charlotte Welch was named the Co-Forward of the Week after posting three goals, two assists, five assists, five shots, and going 87% in the faceoff circle. Her three goals came against Union, which was the second hat trick of her career at Yale.
anonymouseagle.com
Whoopsie: #21 UConn A Big Number, #10 Marquette A Smaller Number
On Tuesday night at the XL Center in Hartford, #21 Connecticut hit their first four three-pointers and took a 22-6 lead over #10 Marquette in the first eight minutes. Nothing got better for Marquette after that. I’m typing this with 12:10 left in the second half and Marquette is down...
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn men's basketball got 'mojo back' against Marquette. Why it may have been best performance of season
HARTFORD — There was 4:25 remaining in Tuesday night’s game, which felt like a reintroduction, when the XL Center crowd rose to its feet, giving the UConn men’s basketball team a standing ovation. Everyone was still in the building, no one was in their seats and college...
College Basketball Odds: Marquette vs. UConn prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
Big East Conference basketball is live from the XL Center in Hartford, CT when two ranked teams meet in this showdown. The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-5) will square off against the No. 21 UConn Huskies (18-6). You won’t want to miss this hotly-contested tilt! Check out our college basketball odds series for our Marquette-UConn prediction and pick.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac men’s basketball issues statement after offensive tweet
The Quinnipiac men’s basketball program issued an apology to social media Saturday night about an offensive image posted prior to its Feb. 3, matchup against Fairfield. The now-deleted post featured junior guard Luis Kortright holding a chain prop around his neck, per a screenshot obtained by the Chronicle. The image was used in a graphic previewing Friday’s matchup between the Bobcats and Stags.
zip06.com
East Haven Brothers Bring Unique Bond to Hockey Rink
When East Haven sophomore and boys’ ice hockey color commentator Nick Vocatura was calling a game, and Yellowjackets senior forward Joey Vocatura got physical with an opposing player, Nick said he knew just what to say. “I said, ‘I know a lot about that anger,’ “ Nick said, followed...
Yale Daily News
Ten months in, what progress has been made on the historic city-university deal?
Over the past year, Yale and the city of New Haven have worked to cement key components of their landmark voluntary contribution agreement, which aims to create a more equitable town-gown relationship. Approved by the Board of Alders in April 2022, the city-University deal includes a sharp boost in Yale’s...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
State police cruiser struck on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck on Route 15 South in Hamden Wednesday morning. The collision took place around 4:30 a.m. between exits 61 and 60, and the right lane is closed to traffic, according to the DOT. State police told News 8 that the trooper who was in the car […]
NBC Connecticut
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
WTNH.com
ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School moves back to Hamden location, enrollment lottery open now
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Creativity is embraced at ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School. “We are really an arts magnet school,” explains magnet coach Ingrid Ellinger-Doviak. “So we’re infused with arts integration throughout the day.”. The K-8 school offers unique classes in theater, video production, art and...
National nonprofit organization to host job fair in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Resources for Human Development, a national human services nonprofit of over 50 years, announced it is hosting a job fair in Hamden on Wednesday. The nonprofit said it is searching for direct support professionals, site supervisors, and site directors in the area, and are encouraging residents to come in and apply! […]
James Taylor to perform in Bridgeport in June
Music legend James Taylor will take the stage at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport this summer.
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
Eyewitness News
The Blizzard of ‘78 struck 45 years ago
(WFSB) – It’s been a mild winter, but 45 years ago we were in a fierce winter storm known as the Blizzard of ‘78. It’s sunny and beautiful out, but 45 years ago today and Tuesday there was almost 17 inches of snow in Hartford. Snow...
Nyberg – Rock artist makes sculptures on Milford beaches
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Warzel’s gravity-defying rock sculptures are only on Milford beaches for a few fleeting moments before washing away on the next tide. “I’ve always been drawn to the beach in Milford,” he said. “I’ve been going there my whole life, it’s beautiful.” Some days, he knows what he wants to build. […]
Propane tanker overturns on Warren Road in Washington
A propane truck rolled over Monday morning in Washington, Litchfield County.
$100K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Bethel Gas Station
One lucky person is $100,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket in Fairfield County. The $100,000 CASH5 ticket was sold on Friday, Feb. 3 in Bethel at the Haris @ Razi Petroleum gas station, CT Lottery announced on Monday, Feb. 6. The gas station is located at 33-35 Grassy...
