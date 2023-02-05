Read full article on original website
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
yalebulldogs.com
Trio Earns ECAC Hockey Weekly Honors
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – Three Yale women's hockey players have been tabbed with ECAC Hockey weekly honors, as announced by the conference on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Senior Charlotte Welch was named the Co-Forward of the Week after posting three goals, two assists, five assists, five shots, and going 87% in the faceoff circle. Her three goals came against Union, which was the second hat trick of her career at Yale.
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn men's basketball got 'mojo back' against Marquette. Why it may have been best performance of season
HARTFORD — There was 4:25 remaining in Tuesday night’s game, which felt like a reintroduction, when the XL Center crowd rose to its feet, giving the UConn men’s basketball team a standing ovation. Everyone was still in the building, no one was in their seats and college...
Academy Award Winner Spike Lee to deliver lecture at Southern Connecticut State University
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Academy Award-winning film director, producer, writer, and actor Spike Lee is set to deliver a distinguished lecture at Southern Connecticut State University. Lee will present “That’s My Story & I’m Sticking to It: An Evening with Spike Lee," at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
zip06.com
A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons
So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by that turn of events.
National nonprofit organization to host job fair in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Resources for Human Development, a national human services nonprofit of over 50 years, announced it is hosting a job fair in Hamden on Wednesday. The nonprofit said it is searching for direct support professionals, site supervisors, and site directors in the area, and are encouraging residents to come in and apply! […]
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
Eyewitness News
The Blizzard of ‘78 struck 45 years ago
(WFSB) – It’s been a mild winter, but 45 years ago we were in a fierce winter storm known as the Blizzard of ‘78. It’s sunny and beautiful out, but 45 years ago today and Tuesday there was almost 17 inches of snow in Hartford. Snow...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
Hartford man convicted of 2021 Manchester murder
MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Hartford man was convicted Tuesday of the June 2021 murder of a man in Manchester. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford, was found guilty by a jury Tuesday of the murder on June 5, 2021 of Robert Callahan, 68. Prosecutors said Ramsey went to a Manchester...
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: Lynn Welding
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For February, we spoke with Darius Kania, vice president of Lynn Welding, based in Newington. When was your company founded?. 1979. How many employees work for your company?. 88. What products does your...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | What it Means When a Corporate Headquarters Leaves Connecticut
When Lego announced in late January that they would be relocating their corporate headquarters out of Enfield to Boston, it felt like yet another body blow to Connecticut’s fragile economy and even more fragile self-esteem. It’s hard when companies leave, especially when they take high-paying corporate jobs with them. But what does Lego leaving actually mean for us, and what lessons, if any, can we take away from this?
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
Chronic flooding in Hartford's North End
Several residents of Hartford’s North End neighborhood showed up during the night for a forum to air complaints about chronic flooding in the area
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
Marijuana dispensary set to open in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fine Fettle will open another location before the end of the month, the Connecticut Social Equity Council announced Tuesday. The Fine Fettle dispensary has existing locations in Newington, Stamford and Willimantic. The new location will be at 91 Hale Road, and will open to adult-use customers on Feb. 17 The […]
Skeptic Counters Camera Civil Rights Claim
Advocates of “speed cameras” on perilous streets invoked traffic stop-sparked police violence to argue that the devices protect rather than curtail civil rights. That’s a new argument. One camera skeptic who wore the badge isn’t buying it. The statewide safe-streets advocates made that argument at...
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
New Haven man found shot on trampoline
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
