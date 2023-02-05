ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU faculty chair raises concerns about policy on political activities

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

The chairwoman of ECU’s faculty raised questions about a proposed change to the UNC System’s policy regarding employee political activities on the same day trustees voted to approve a resolution affirming free speech and academic freedom.

The East Carolina University Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the “Resolution on the Affirmation of Academic Freedom and Freedom of Speech” during its Friday meeting. There was no discussion prior to the vote.

ECU trustee Tom Furr, chairman of the board’s Committee on Strategy and Innovation, said he was interested in adopting such a resolution after reviewing the results of a 2021-22 academic year study of eight University of North Carolina System institutions on free expression and constructive dialogue within in the institution.

The study found that while faculty does not usually push political agenda in class, conservative identifying students feel they face challenges. The study stated that students across the political spectrum want more opportunities to talk with those who think differently. However, the study found campuses do not consistently achieve a climate that promotes free expression.

The trustees reviewed the report in September.

“We felt like now is a good time to set some policies in place so everyone understands how important it is. It’s good to at least get the university so it has to be agnostic about things,” Furr said.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill approved a similar motion in August.

Prior to the trustees’ vote on the resolution, chairwoman of ECU faculty Anne Ticknor, a professor in the College of Education, raised questions about an amendment the UNC Board of Governors is considering for its policy governing the political activities of employees.

The proposed amendment, entitled “Prohibition on Compelling Speech,” includes six paragraphs outlining the parameters of compelled speech. It states “... the university cannot force an individual to support a certain expression by soliciting or requiring employees, or potential employees, to affirm, opine, describe actions, or write statements in support of or in opposition to ‘beliefs, affiliations, ideals, or principles regarding matters of contemporary political debate or social action as a condition to admission, employment, or professional advancement.”

The proposal was discussed last month during a Board of Governors’ committee meeting. Ticknor said ECU faculty has questions about how existing ECU policies may be impacted by the proposed amendment.

“Additionally, faculty have concerns about possible infringement on our and our students’ academic freedom,” she said. “At this stage, these are questions centered on how the amendment could impact the content we teach, the topics we research, the type of service we engage in, and the ways in which we speak about our work at ECU that could be as ‘matters of contemporary political debate or social action.’”

Ticknor said there are also concerns about how the Board of Governors’ proposal may affect ECU’s work on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Chancellor’s Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is preparing a draft recommendation about student access and success based on two years of study and research.

“In a quick review of the research on this topic, many of the findings point to the importance of building a community of inclusion and belonging for students so they can be successful and have access to all that higher education can offer,” she said.

“How can we create a community of inclusion if we are unable to ask our employees to embody and enact practices that foster a sense of belonging for our students and further our ECU mission,” she said.

Furr said he wasn’t aware of the Board of Governors’ proposed amendment.

The resolution the board adopted mandates that the university remains neutral so people can feel comfortable no matter what their thoughts are, he said.

Using the Ukraine war as an example, Furr said everyone has a passionate feeling about the conflict, but the university should be neutral while professors and students debate the issue.

While professors have every right to express their thoughts about the war, they shouldn’t be encouraging the university to take a stance.

