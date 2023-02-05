Read full article on original website
Bulldogs sweep MW weekly tennis honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Fresno State senior Pang Jittakoat was named the Mountain West's Women's Tennis Player of the Week, while teammate Mariya Vyshkina was awarded MW Women's Tennis Freshman of the Week honors, the conference office announced on Wednesday. This is Jittakoat's fourth career MW weekly honor and...
Bulldogs rally together for 70-62 win
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State men's basketball team defeated the San Jose Spartans 70-62 on Tuesday night at the Save Mart Center. The win was the second straight triumph for Fresno State (9-14, 5-7 MW) to open the month of February with a 2-0 record. The Bulldogs had three...
Pair of 'Dogs finish seventh at The Valley Invitational
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Separated by a stroke of one another yesterday, Nicola Kaminski and Harriet Lynch finished level on the week to lead Fresno State at The Valley Invitational at Bakersfield Country Club with seventh-place individual finishes. Kaminski shot a 2-over par 74 on Tuesday to close out the...
Spring sports television schedule set for CW59
FRESNO, Calif. – A 28-event broadcast schedule will feature the Fresno State baseball, softball and water polo teams on CW59 this spring. Fresno State Athletics and Bulldog Sports Properties teamed up with CW59 for this robust local television package as an extension of the Bulldog Sports Network to complete a year of more than 50 BSN broadcasts on CW59 or FOX26.2.
'Dogs in third through 36 at The Valley Invitational
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – In the first tournament of the spring, Fresno State's women's golf team sits in third place through 36 holes at The Valley Invitational. The Bulldogs shot a 29-over par 605. Harriet Lynch led the 'Dogs with a 4-over par 148 (73-75). The senior sits tied four...
Ronnie Rivers wins jackpot in Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KGPE) – It was a lucrative weekend for former Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers, and it had nothing to do with football. While celebrating his mother’s birthday with his family in Las Vegas, Ronnie hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot while playing 3-card poker at Caesars Palace, which won him a jackpot […]
Record-setting Edison QB Ya’J Vance hoping for college opportunity
As the February National Signing Day period has passed, there are still breakout 2023 prospects hoping for a shot – regardless of walk-on opportunity or late scholarship offer even in the era of the transfer portal. One is a school record breaker from traditional 559 area college football factory...
Dead man found on train tracks in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead on train tracks in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say at around 4:00 p.m., a call came in regarding a man on train tracks near Jeanne and Fountain Way in Fresno. Authorities say the man was not responding and appeared to […]
Three big rigs catch fire in West Central Fresno
An investigator is working to figure out what sparked a fire that burned three big rigs in West Central Fresno.
Fresno jewelry store robbed in daylight raid, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least four suspects are being sought after thousands of dollars of merchandise was taken from a jewelry store in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the robbery took place at around 12 noon at Alquds Jewelry near Cedar and Herndon avenues. At least four people […]
Fresno DA Charges Man with Murder After Victim of Beating in Clovis Dies
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The man arrested for the beating death of an elderly man has been formally charged with homicide. Clovis police say 37-year-old Joseph Wright beat the man on Dec. 30th in a parking lot at Clovis and Herndon Avenues while stealing his cell phone. Multiple 911...
‘There could have been crashes’: Fresno is counting the cost of a rise in sideshows
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new influx of sideshows in Fresno has prompted the Fresno Police Department to warn residents about how dangerous the popular phenomenon can be. Department officials say they received as many as 15 calls about sideshows on Sunday alone. “They’re vehicle stunts, but it oftentimes results in them losing control of […]
DA: Fresno gang member sentenced for attempted murder, shooting spree
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to a determinant term of 15 years followed by an indeterminant term of 85 years to life in prison for premeditated and deliberate attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno criminal street gang, in addition to other felony charges, according to the Fresno County […]
Teen reported missing out of Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
Video from Goshen massacre shows mom trying to escape from shooters
GOSHEN, Calif. - Video and a 911 call reveal the horror of six family members who were killed in what a Central California sheriff described as cartel-style executions last month. The video shows a teenage mom running with her baby from the gunfire, lifting the infant over a fence, then...
Suspected road rage shooting sends one person to hospital in Fresno County
Police are looking for the gunman who shot a person during a possible road rage incident on Palm and Ashlan Avenues Sunday night.
The Fresno DA Blamed Newsom for a Police Death, but Facts Support Newsom’s Account
Fresno DA Lisa Smittcamp blamed California Governor Newsom for the early release of Nathaniel Dixon, accused of killing police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. in Selma. However, facts indicate that Smittcamp’s office made the decision that led to Dixon’s release under AB109, a California law aimed at reducing the state’s prison population.
One Tulare County massacre suspect appears in court, second recovering after gunfight
One of two men arrested in the gang-related massacre of a Goshen family pleaded not guilty Tuesday to six counts of murder. Noah Beard, 25, through an attorney, also denied the special circumstance of multiple murders, which could result in the death penalty if he’s found guilty. Fellow defendant...
1 person dies following multi car crash on Highway 65 in Tulare County
One person is dead following a multi-car crash on Highway 65 near the city of Lindsay.
Sheriff: Two gang members detained in California murders of six people in execution-style manner
According to the Tulare County sheriff, two gang members involved in the January killing of six people, including a newborn, at a residence connected to a rival group in central California were apprehended early on Friday. One of them was captured following a gun battle. Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was...
