Fresno, CA

gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs sweep MW weekly tennis honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Fresno State senior Pang Jittakoat was named the Mountain West's Women's Tennis Player of the Week, while teammate Mariya Vyshkina was awarded MW Women's Tennis Freshman of the Week honors, the conference office announced on Wednesday. This is Jittakoat's fourth career MW weekly honor and...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs rally together for 70-62 win

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State men's basketball team defeated the San Jose Spartans 70-62 on Tuesday night at the Save Mart Center. The win was the second straight triumph for Fresno State (9-14, 5-7 MW) to open the month of February with a 2-0 record. The Bulldogs had three...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Pair of 'Dogs finish seventh at The Valley Invitational

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Separated by a stroke of one another yesterday, Nicola Kaminski and Harriet Lynch finished level on the week to lead Fresno State at The Valley Invitational at Bakersfield Country Club with seventh-place individual finishes. Kaminski shot a 2-over par 74 on Tuesday to close out the...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Spring sports television schedule set for CW59

FRESNO, Calif. – A 28-event broadcast schedule will feature the Fresno State baseball, softball and water polo teams on CW59 this spring. Fresno State Athletics and Bulldog Sports Properties teamed up with CW59 for this robust local television package as an extension of the Bulldog Sports Network to complete a year of more than 50 BSN broadcasts on CW59 or FOX26.2.
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs in third through 36 at The Valley Invitational

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – In the first tournament of the spring, Fresno State's women's golf team sits in third place through 36 holes at The Valley Invitational. The Bulldogs shot a 29-over par 605. Harriet Lynch led the 'Dogs with a 4-over par 148 (73-75). The senior sits tied four...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Ronnie Rivers wins jackpot in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KGPE) – It was a lucrative weekend for former Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers, and it had nothing to do with football. While celebrating his mother’s birthday with his family in Las Vegas, Ronnie hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot while playing 3-card poker at Caesars Palace, which won him a jackpot […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dead man found on train tracks in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead on train tracks in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say at around 4:00 p.m., a call came in regarding a man on train tracks near Jeanne and Fountain Way in Fresno. Authorities say the man was not responding and appeared to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno jewelry store robbed in daylight raid, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least four suspects are being sought after thousands of dollars of merchandise was taken from a jewelry store in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the robbery took place at around 12 noon at Alquds Jewelry near Cedar and Herndon avenues. At least four people […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Teen reported missing out of Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
TULARE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video from Goshen massacre shows mom trying to escape from shooters

GOSHEN, Calif. - Video and a 911 call reveal the horror of six family members who were killed in what a Central California sheriff described as cartel-style executions last month. The video shows a teenage mom running with her baby from the gunfire, lifting the infant over a fence, then...
GOSHEN, CA

