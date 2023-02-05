The Blues would score the first 10 points of the game, and managed to hold on a furious rally by Whitworth in the second half as the Blues took another step towards securing the #1 overall seed in the Northwest Conference Tournament, defeating Whitworth 85-67. Whitman (18-4 overall, 11-2 NWC) would open the game with a pair of three pointers byXzavier Lino and Walter Lum, staking the Blues to an early 6-0 lead. After a lull on offense, Jander Cline checked in with 16:30 left in the first half and immediately contributed a layup, and Grant Hunt added a floating runner to give the Blues a 10-0 lead. Whitworth finally got on the board when Menard Sullivan hit a jump shot 4 minutes, 54 seconds into regulation, but the Pirates struggles in the first half continued. The Pirates (14-8, 9-4 NWC) would shoot 8-29 in the first half, including 0-11 from 3 as they turned in only 24 points in the first half.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO