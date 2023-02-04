Read full article on original website
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Timothy J. Pearson
Information provided by Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home. Timothy J. Pearson, age 49 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. He is survived by his parents: Ned and Carol Rissky, brother Bob Rissky, and sister Jennifer (nee Pearson) Henke. Also surviving are his aunts and uncles: Sandra (nee Bojda) and Raymond Myszak, Karen Bojda and Robert Rubendunst, Laurie (nee Rissky) and Glenn Reyna, and Janice Bojda and Dan Harper; nieces: Emily (nee Henke) and Warren Koonce, Olivia Henke, Alexa Henke, and Grace Henke; and numerous cousins and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his father: Carl Pearson.
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Christine Marie Nordin
Christine Marie Nordin, nee Williams, age 68, of Thornton, IL, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023. Beloved wife of Mark Nordin. Loving sister of Mark (Linda) Williams, Marianne (Ron) Schmidt, and the late Michael Williams. Dear sister-in-law of Laura (Michael) Stachulak. Cherished aunt of Rachel and Bethany Williams, Jessica, Jenna, and Jackie Williams, Heather (Terry) Worden, Heidi (Joel) Varela, and Christopher (fiancée Rizza Suaybaguio) Stachulak; great-aunt of Max, Sonja and Adeline. Preceded in death by her parents James and Margaret Williams. Christine was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing Fire Department to offer free health screenings throughout 2023
LANSING, Ill. (February 4, 2023) – The Lansing Fire Department will offer free health screenings on the second Tuesday of each month in 2023 at the Village Municipal Center. The tradition was first started in 2019, put on hold during the pandemic, and resumed last year. The health screenings...
thelansingjournal.com
Local Voices: A Common Ground quarterly meeting recap
The quarterly meeting of the Common Ground Project met Monday night, February 6, in the lower level of the Lansing Public Library. Approximately 50 members were in attendance in person and via Zoom. Members were eager to share how Common Ground continues to help them create positive relationships with people of different ethnic backgrounds.
thelansingjournal.com
Weekly COVID-19 data, released February 3, 2023
CHICAGO, Ill. (February 5, 2023) – As of last Thursday night, 883 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 121 patients were in the ICU and 41 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The state is winding down its disaster proclamation, which...
thelansingjournal.com
Monday: Clouds and sun
LANSING, Ill. (February 5, 2023) – Springlike weather continues in Lansing. Monday will begin in the 20s and will climb to a high of 42 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
thelansingjournal.com
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; possible evening rain
LANSING, Ill. (February 7, 2023) – Wednesday’s forecast in Lansing calls for a high of 44 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Showers could move into the area after sunset. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
