Information provided by Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home. Timothy J. Pearson, age 49 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. He is survived by his parents: Ned and Carol Rissky, brother Bob Rissky, and sister Jennifer (nee Pearson) Henke. Also surviving are his aunts and uncles: Sandra (nee Bojda) and Raymond Myszak, Karen Bojda and Robert Rubendunst, Laurie (nee Rissky) and Glenn Reyna, and Janice Bojda and Dan Harper; nieces: Emily (nee Henke) and Warren Koonce, Olivia Henke, Alexa Henke, and Grace Henke; and numerous cousins and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his father: Carl Pearson.

LANSING, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO