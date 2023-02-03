Read full article on original website
Where In Texas Are Hidden Camaras Legally Allowed?
It seems to be a fact of modern life. We all assume we're on camera whenever we're in a public place. It is almost as if George Orwell's vision of the future portrayed in his classic novel "1984" has come true. In Texas, hidden cameras, and video recording without sound...
Weird Driving Laws: Do You Need a Windshield In Texas?
Driving laws vary from state to state. For example, in many states, operating a motor vehicle while holding a dog in your lap is illegal. In Texas, there is no law against that specifically, although distracted driving is against the law, regardless of the cause. It is also not against...
The Silver Spur Gun & Blade Show Coming to Abilene is Getting Bigger
Spring is around the corner and so is spring hunting season. Do you have your favorite shotgun or rifle are you prepared for the spring hunting season? Let us help you by inviting you to the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show coming to the Taylor County Coliseum for the biggest show of the year.
Never Mind the Groundhog…Here In Texas It’s Bee Cave Bob Day
Things are already warming up. When it comes to predicting the weather, science is always the way to go, right? Not necessarily. Computers have studied the accuracy of almanac formulas to derive long-range forecasts. Surprisingly, in many cases, the almanacs achieve nearly identical success rates. With that in mind, history...
Your Heated Car Seats May Be More Than a Pain in the….
The past week here in Texas has been brutal. Ok, compared to Minnesota not that brutal. For Texas though, the icy mornings that culminated in the ice storm were bad. It just seems the damp cold and the howling winds cut all they through to your soul. With that in...
Can You Be Fired For Answering An “Anonymous” Work Survey in Texas?
Almost every workplace uses the so-called anonymous survey to query employees. Sometimes, if the company is having a bad month for whatever reason, managers will ask employees to honestly answer some questions in an attempt to get to the bottom of what's wrong. To get the best result, the company...
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
