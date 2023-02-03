ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

98.7 Kiss FM

Where In Texas Are Hidden Camaras Legally Allowed?

It seems to be a fact of modern life. We all assume we're on camera whenever we're in a public place. It is almost as if George Orwell's vision of the future portrayed in his classic novel "1984" has come true. In Texas, hidden cameras, and video recording without sound...
98.7 Kiss FM

Weird Driving Laws: Do You Need a Windshield In Texas?

Driving laws vary from state to state. For example, in many states, operating a motor vehicle while holding a dog in your lap is illegal. In Texas, there is no law against that specifically, although distracted driving is against the law, regardless of the cause. It is also not against...
98.7 Kiss FM

Never Mind the Groundhog…Here In Texas It’s Bee Cave Bob Day

Things are already warming up. When it comes to predicting the weather, science is always the way to go, right? Not necessarily. Computers have studied the accuracy of almanac formulas to derive long-range forecasts. Surprisingly, in many cases, the almanacs achieve nearly identical success rates. With that in mind, history...
98.7 Kiss FM

A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways

Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
