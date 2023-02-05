ON TAP: The Miami University women's basketball team returns home to face the Western Michigan Broncos on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. MIAMI'S BIG-3: The RedHawks have three of the top-15 scorers in the MAC, highlighted by Ivy Wolf (18.0, 3rd), Peyton Scott (14.5, 12th) and Maddi Cluse (14.1, 14th). Combined, the trio scores 47 of Miami's 69 points per contest.

