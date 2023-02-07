Feline variety on display at City Meeting Center

Amy Randolf, of Kalamazoo, Mich., holds a five-toed “polydactyl” Maine coon cat, which was shown at the Alabama Paws and Claws Cat Show at the Anniston City Meeting Center Saturday and Sunday. Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

The Garfields, Toms and Sylvesters of the pet world got their due this weekend as Alabama Paws and Claws held its annual cat show at the Anniston City Meeting Center. Breeders and cat lovers from all over the country showed off their animals under judges’ careful gaze.

Held Friday for the press and Saturday and Sunday for a public audience, the competition boasted of more than 60 cat breeds — more than a hundred cats — being shown in 20 rings.