ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Feline variety on display at City Meeting Center

Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cPmyY_0kd4i2rA00
Amy Randolf, of Kalamazoo, Mich., holds a five-toed “polydactyl” Maine coon cat, which was shown at the Alabama Paws and Claws Cat Show at the Anniston City Meeting Center Saturday and Sunday. Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

The Garfields, Toms and Sylvesters of the pet world got their due this weekend as Alabama Paws and Claws held its annual cat show at the Anniston City Meeting Center. Breeders and cat lovers from all over the country showed off their animals under judges’ careful gaze.

Held Friday for the press and Saturday and Sunday for a public audience, the competition boasted of more than 60 cat breeds — more than a hundred cats — being shown in 20 rings.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Sweet Tea Restaurant in Birmingham closed for good

Sweet Tea Restaurant, a meat-and-three cafeteria-style restaurant with a Greek flair in Birmingham’s Midtown district near UAB, has closed for good. The restaurant announced on March 23, 2020, that it was closing temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, but it never reopened. In recent weeks, the building at 2205...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

16th Street Baptist Church featured in New York Times

Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church was featured in the New York Times travel section last Sunday in a list of 8 places across the U.S. that illuminate black history. Because many culturally significant sites integral to black history have either disappeared or fallen into disrepair, the National Trust for the Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has contributed to the preservation of several historical landmarks including the 16th Street Baptist Church.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Sheriff Request Information on Stolen Items

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has released a request for information on several items of stolen and damaged property. If you have anything knowledge on any of these crimes please contact 256-241-8040 to submit a tip. Between January 31 and February 1, 2023 a 2021 blue Dodge Ram 1500 4×4 was stolen […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham bar apologizes after displaying movie that included KKK lynching

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tin Roof Birmingham, a local bar in Birmingham’s Lakeview area, has released a statement following controversy over a social media post showing racist images on a television screen inside the establishment. Social media posts showed that the incident happened inside the bar Saturday night. Two videos with the caption: “The fact […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Task force arrests 41 on 84 charges

From 11/2/2022 – 2/2/2023 Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, and the Lanett Police Department conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants that resulted in the execution of 10 search warrants, and the arrest of 41 individuals on 84 charges.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama

Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Pastor Mike Jr. ‘The New King of Urban Inspiration’ talks new album

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pastor Mike McClure Jr. is the Senior Pastor and Founder of Rock City Church located in Birmingham, AL. In addition to that, Pastor Mike Jr., is an award-winning gospel artist. His new album titled ‘Impossible’ was released earlier this month. Most recently,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Black Enterprise

Alabama Teachers and Parents Voice Frustration Over Cancellation of Author Derrick Barnes’ Visit for Black History Month

Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes had his invitation to speak and read his books at an Alabama school rescinded and many are not happy about it. Barnes, whose books feature Black children, had his scheduled visit to three Hoover City Schools, a school system just south of Birmingham, Alabama, canceled by school officials. According to CNN, Barnes’ it was due to contract issues and a parent’s concern regarding Barnes’ social media posts.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
5K+
Followers
169
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy