Related
Bakersfield Now
At least 1 injured in 3-truck crash on Empire Drive, Truxtun Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three trucks crashed on Empire Drive at Truxtun Avenue Monday evening, injuring at least one person in a rollover crash, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. One of the trucks rolled over. At least one person suffered minor to moderate injuries. Traffic was backed...
1 person dead after crash on South Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian crash near South Union Avenue and Adams Street Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the crash was reported around 6:49 p.m. This crash was believed to be a hit-and-run but a highway patrol […]
1 dead in vehicle versus pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of South Union Avenue at Adams Street, around 6:48 p.m. and investigated […]
Bakersfield Californian
15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision
A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release. Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and...
kernvalleysun.com
Trapshooting offered at multiple Kern County locations
Trapshooting is a sport that has roots going back to 18th century England and it is still popular to this day, including in Kern County where you can find a nearby shooting range or set one up on your own to have the satisfaction of watching a clay pigeon explode with a direct shot.
2 bodies found at Lake Isabella home, homicide investigation underway: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after two bodies were found at a residence in Lake Isabella on Sunday, according to a release from the office. KCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of Erskine Creek Road, in Lake Isabella for a welfare […]
KMJ
Roughly 1,800 Tons Of Hay Destroyed After Fire Breaks Out In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Roughly 1,800 tons of hay caught fire Sunday morning in Tulare County and officials say you’ll be able to see the smoke for days. According to the Tulare County Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 34800 block of Road 80, just north of Visalia, regarding a hay fire.
Bakersfield Californian
Demonstrators hope ‘Killing County’ docuseries will spark change
The release of the docuseries “Killing County” — chronicling killings by police and deputies — injected new life into calls by Bakersfield families for accountability from law enforcement. Family and friends demonstrated Tuesday along Rosedale Highway during rush hour traffic to capitalize on the buzz generated...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Man found shot in front yard in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield police is looking for the person responsible for shooting and hurting a man in east Bakersfield Monday night. According to police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 7:41 p.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, south of California Avenue.
Man shot in front yard of his home, suspect at large: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot in the front yard of his home Monday evening in East Bakersfield and police are looking for the shooter, according to a news release from the department. Around 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, just […]
Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Lake Isabella
The Kern County Sheriff's Office says they are not looking for any suspects in connection to these deaths.
CHP: Alleged drunken driver ran stop sign, left scene of deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old driver ran a stop sign in a stolen vehicle on Saturday and was hit by a pickup, killing a passenger in the stolen car, according to California Highway Patrol. Officers released more details Monday about the deadly crash that occurred over the weekend. According to a CHP release, Timothy […]
kernvalleysun.com
Kern River Valley under a wind advisory this weekend
A wind advisory has been issued for Kern County, including the Kern River Valley, from midnight Saturday night through midnight Sunday. According to a press release from the National Weather Service in Hanford, Calif., residents can expect west winds ranging from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
5 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
California City, Kern County, CA: Five people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday evening, Feb. 5, at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the city of California City. California City Police Department responded to a traffic collision on the 6700 block of California City Boulevard where officers discovered two SUVs...
1 person dies following multi car crash on Highway 65 in Tulare County
One person is dead following a multi-car crash on Highway 65 near the city of Lindsay.
Man gets 2 years in deadly hit-and-run crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unlicensed driver who pleaded no contest to fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Bakersfield was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. David Comonfort Alvarez, 28, pleaded no contest last month to hit-and-run causing death and reckless driving in the May 28 crash that killed Morgan Lafaye Barber, […]
foxla.com
Tulare massacre: Video shows mom, baby trying to escape before execution-style murders
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - Law enforcement have released 911 audio and security footage from the scene of a "cartel-style" execution that left six family members, including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby dead in Central California last month. Sixteen-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old baby boy Nycholas Parraz were...
Suspect arrested after shooting at SWAT in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted for attempted homicide was arrested in Tulare County on Tuesday after he allegedly shot at SWAT while he was being served with a warrant for his arrest, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 38-year-old Moses Legazpi was discovered on property at the 7200 Block […]
Local restaurant holds fundraiser for Mexican-born Half Moon Bay victim
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting massacre were from Oaxaca and one of them was the sole provider for his family. A local business is helping to raise funds by selling Mole Plates throughout the day. The business raising funds is Taqueria Rinconcito Oaxaqueno. The restaurant partnered with a […]
‘Gotta make those kids pay for what they did:’ Warrant details threatening messages leading to teen’s arrest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen arrested last month on suspicion of posting threats against Actis Junior High School had a message on his Instagram account that said, “Gotta make those kids pay for what they did,” according to a warrant. Another person asked if they should go to school or stay home. “Better to […]
