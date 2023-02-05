ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weldon, CA

Bakersfield Now

At least 1 injured in 3-truck crash on Empire Drive, Truxtun Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three trucks crashed on Empire Drive at Truxtun Avenue Monday evening, injuring at least one person in a rollover crash, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. One of the trucks rolled over. At least one person suffered minor to moderate injuries. Traffic was backed...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 person dead after crash on South Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian crash near South Union Avenue and Adams Street Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the crash was reported around 6:49 p.m. This crash was believed to be a hit-and-run but a highway patrol […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in vehicle versus pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of South Union Avenue at Adams Street, around 6:48 p.m. and investigated […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision

A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release. Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Trapshooting offered at multiple Kern County locations

Trapshooting is a sport that has roots going back to 18th century England and it is still popular to this day, including in Kern County where you can find a nearby shooting range or set one up on your own to have the satisfaction of watching a clay pigeon explode with a direct shot.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Demonstrators hope ‘Killing County’ docuseries will spark change

The release of the docuseries “Killing County” — chronicling killings by police and deputies — injected new life into calls by Bakersfield families for accountability from law enforcement. Family and friends demonstrated Tuesday along Rosedale Highway during rush hour traffic to capitalize on the buzz generated...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Man found shot in front yard in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield police is looking for the person responsible for shooting and hurting a man in east Bakersfield Monday night. According to police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 7:41 p.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, south of California Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot in front yard of his home, suspect at large: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot in the front yard of his home Monday evening in East Bakersfield and police are looking for the shooter, according to a news release from the department. Around 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, just […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP: Alleged drunken driver ran stop sign, left scene of deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old driver ran a stop sign in a stolen vehicle on Saturday and was hit by a pickup, killing a passenger in the stolen car, according to California Highway Patrol. Officers released more details Monday about the deadly crash that occurred over the weekend. According to a CHP release, Timothy […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Kern River Valley under a wind advisory this weekend

A wind advisory has been issued for Kern County, including the Kern River Valley, from midnight Saturday night through midnight Sunday. According to a press release from the National Weather Service in Hanford, Calif., residents can expect west winds ranging from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

5 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision

California City, Kern County, CA: Five people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday evening, Feb. 5, at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the city of California City. California City Police Department responded to a traffic collision on the 6700 block of California City Boulevard where officers discovered two SUVs...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Man gets 2 years in deadly hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unlicensed driver who pleaded no contest to fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Bakersfield was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. David Comonfort Alvarez, 28, pleaded no contest last month to hit-and-run causing death and reckless driving in the May 28 crash that killed Morgan Lafaye Barber, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local restaurant holds fundraiser for Mexican-born Half Moon Bay victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting massacre were from Oaxaca and one of them was the sole provider for his family. A local business is helping to raise funds by selling Mole Plates throughout the day. The business raising funds is Taqueria Rinconcito Oaxaqueno. The restaurant partnered with a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

