Mililani, HI

scoringlive.com

Punahou finished off year-long road to redemption with win over Kamehameha in D1 final

Despite some wet weather in the morning, there was no raining on Punahou's parade Saturday night. The Buffanblu finished off a state-championship run — their first since 2011 — with a 3-0 win over rival Kamehameha in the final game of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I Girls Soccer State Championships before a crowd of more than 2,000 fans at Waipahu's Masa Yonamine Athletic Complex.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Even without thrill rides, returning crowds pack Punahou Carnival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. That’s what thousands of people experienced Friday night as the longtime tradition reopened to the public for the first time in three years — even though there’s still a big part that’s missing.
HONOLULU, HI
kapunahou.org

The Legacy of E.K. Fernandez

Almost everyone on Oahu has been to a carnival or fair provided by E.K. Fernandez. The carnival rides, games, and food company was founded in 1903 and remains family owned today. According to the E.K. Fernandez website, their first carnival was the Maui County Fair in 1915. Many people know them for their thrilling rides and games, but their early events involved animals, such as elephants! In fact, their elephant Daisy was the first to be imported to Hawaii. Oahu’s 50th State Fair, which resumed this past summer after three years of hiatus, featured many rides provided by E.K. Fernandez.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Hawaii teen overcomes liquid scald burn injuries

Microwaves are a common item in our kitchens, but doctors said they could also lead to some serious burns as many times people do not realize how piping hot liquids coming out of the microwave could cause an accident in the blink of an eye.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards

Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

This Zippy’s location to serve its last sit-down meal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staffing issues are bringing changes to Zippy’s Restaurants Koko Marina Center location. Zippy’s said the last day for dine-in restaurant service at that Hawaii Kai location will be on Sunday, Feb. 5. “Historically, staffing of the restaurant has been a challenge, and even more so in the current challenging employment environment,” said […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Threat of heavy showers and thunderstorms decrease

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A low aloft over the state will continue to keep the local airmass unstable for the rest of the weekend. Areas of moisture riding in on the trades will continue to bring showery weather. The unstable air will allow for possible downpours and even a thundershower or two. The trough will begin […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge

A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after an SUV flipped onto its roof in Honolulu overnight. This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday on the corner of South Beretania and Pensacola street. It appears the vehicle crashed into an electric pole, hit a Biki station and landed right by...
HONOLULU, HI

