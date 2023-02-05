Read full article on original website
scoringlive.com
Punahou finished off year-long road to redemption with win over Kamehameha in D1 final
Despite some wet weather in the morning, there was no raining on Punahou's parade Saturday night. The Buffanblu finished off a state-championship run — their first since 2011 — with a 3-0 win over rival Kamehameha in the final game of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I Girls Soccer State Championships before a crowd of more than 2,000 fans at Waipahu's Masa Yonamine Athletic Complex.
Hawaii football returns to run and shoot on first day of spring practice
Spring ball for Hawaii runs from Feb. 6 to March 3.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Even without thrill rides, returning crowds pack Punahou Carnival
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. That’s what thousands of people experienced Friday night as the longtime tradition reopened to the public for the first time in three years — even though there’s still a big part that’s missing.
kapunahou.org
The Legacy of E.K. Fernandez
Almost everyone on Oahu has been to a carnival or fair provided by E.K. Fernandez. The carnival rides, games, and food company was founded in 1903 and remains family owned today. According to the E.K. Fernandez website, their first carnival was the Maui County Fair in 1915. Many people know them for their thrilling rides and games, but their early events involved animals, such as elephants! In fact, their elephant Daisy was the first to be imported to Hawaii. Oahu’s 50th State Fair, which resumed this past summer after three years of hiatus, featured many rides provided by E.K. Fernandez.
123-year-old Hanakeoki canoe damaged in bad weather
The Makaha Canoe Club said that recent weather has damaged the oldest functioning racing canoe in Hawai'i.
Hawaii teen overcomes liquid scald burn injuries
Microwaves are a common item in our kitchens, but doctors said they could also lead to some serious burns as many times people do not realize how piping hot liquids coming out of the microwave could cause an accident in the blink of an eye.
Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards
Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
A Kamehameha Senior is not letting brain cancer stop him from competing in paddle races
The Big Island teenager and his Kamehameha teammates finished 7th overall in the HHSAA Canoe Paddling championships, held at Keehi Lagoon in Honolulu on Feb. 4.
Traveling agricultural declaration form moving to digital
Whether you're a visitor or returning kamaaina, anyone flying to the islands is supposed to fill out an agricultural declaration form. It can be a hassle, especially if you don't have a pen. However, we've learned those forms could soon be going digital.
KITV.com
East-West Center responds after Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in U.S. sky
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The sighting of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana Thursday drew worldwide attention. People involved in international relations at the East-West Center in Manoa, Hawaii stress this balloon’s purpose is only to gather data.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Military scales back ‘anti-terrorism’ fence in Windward Oahu following complaints
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 8-foot high “anti-terrorism” fence in the Keolu Hills is being downsized. The Marine Corps says it has removed more than a mile of barbed wire fencing in the Keolu Hills area overlooking the Bellows training area. Officials say they also plan to relocate about...
This Zippy’s location to serve its last sit-down meal
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staffing issues are bringing changes to Zippy’s Restaurants Koko Marina Center location. Zippy’s said the last day for dine-in restaurant service at that Hawaii Kai location will be on Sunday, Feb. 5. “Historically, staffing of the restaurant has been a challenge, and even more so in the current challenging employment environment,” said […]
Threat of heavy showers and thunderstorms decrease
HONOLULU (KHON2) – A low aloft over the state will continue to keep the local airmass unstable for the rest of the weekend. Areas of moisture riding in on the trades will continue to bring showery weather. The unstable air will allow for possible downpours and even a thundershower or two. The trough will begin […]
Crews work to bring down loose material after rockfall near Waimea Bay
According to Honolulu Police, Kamehameha Highway fronting Waimea Bay Beach is closed in both directions due to falling rocks.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge
A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after an SUV flipped onto its roof in Honolulu overnight. This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday on the corner of South Beretania and Pensacola street. It appears the vehicle crashed into an electric pole, hit a Biki station and landed right by...
Heavy rain threat ends, but showers may increase again Friday – not as heavy
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy rain that has been lingering over the islands for the last week, has started to clear the state. On Wednesday, partly cloudy conditions with a few passing showers are expected. On Friday into early Saturday, showers may increase but not to the heavy levels from earlier this week. Sunshine should be […]
Aiea resident wakes up to find rock rolled through home
Residents in an Aiea home are left shocked after they said a boulder rolled through their bedroom at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
Hawaii couple spreads aloha to care homes through music
The Youngs have been performing together at different care homes for the past nine years, making about six visits per month. And their formula for success is really simple.
