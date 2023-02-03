Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Check Out The Ultimate Collection Of Texas Proud Underwear And Swimwear
I guess I'm being just a bit of a troll here. I love Texas. The State means so much to me. It's my home and it's where I put my roots. Still, I realize that for the most part, it's a set of imaginary boundaries that in the great scheme of things doesn't mean much. I'm a human and I don't have any beef with any other state or even any other country.
10 Places to Get Some of the Best Tasting Chili In Texas
With all the cold weather we've been having, I've been Jonesing for some good ole Texas Red Chili. But because of the cold weather, I don't feel like getting in the kitchen standing over the stove making my world-famous Dragon's Breath chili, because it takes time and patience to create my masterpiece. So I've decided to dine out.
2 Snacks That You Can Apparently Only Get at Texas Movie Theaters
It's not unusual to walk into a movie theater here in Texas and order some jalapeños for your popcorn and a pickle to go with your snacks. At some theaters they even ask you when you order popcorn if you want some jalapeños with it. We all know...
Top 5 Reasons People Hate Living In The State Of Texas
We have a million reasons to love Texas but like anywhere, it has room for improvement. I combed through a Quora Question, and it was a bit of an eye-opener, especially comments from some of the people who still live here. Myself, I really can't think of a better place to live. I did not spend the last 40+ years here by accident. I am perfectly happy here even though I will on occasion cuss the wind. Still, if I moved into a house with a lot of junk in the backyard, I'd try to get rid of some of that junk. We can improve most of the things on this list, except for the last one.
No Flirting Allowed! And 3 Other Weird Things Texans Are Banned From Doing!
In the words of our beloved Taylor Swift, 'it's me, Hi, I'm the problem it's me.' I'm a flirt and I know it. I've been told before that I am and I've just come to embrace it. But never in a million years did I think my flirting could get me in trouble in any certain city. Upon researching things that Texans are banned from doing, this one popped up.
Say Howdy to These Adorable Texas-Inspired Baby Names
A Redditor recently asked what people's favorite Texas-inspired names are for either gender. Their baby will be born in Texas, but won't grow up here, so they wanted something to pay homage to without using the obvious Austin or Dallas while avoiding super popular names. What's in a name?. To...
This Is Texas' Most Romantic Hotel
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in each state.
Children in need of foster families in West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — In 2023, there are fewer children in the foster care system in the State of Texas than there have been in previous years. "The number of kids in foster care has reduced a significant amount in the that had to do with some legislation that that said children had to be in immediate risk to be removed from families," said Matt Waller with One Accord for Children, a West Texas non-profit.
Hundreds Of People Went Dumpster Diving For Food At Texas H-E-B Store
Last Week's Winter Storm Caused Chaos Across The State But One VERY Chaotic Scene In Austin Is Being Talked About The Most This Week. While this year's "winter storm" wasn't as terrible as years past, the same issues continued to pop up: Icy roads, falling trees and power outages. Despite the fact that these "winter storms" keep coming ever year, Texas, in its stubbornness, refuses to "prepare" properly for these events, but that's another conversation for another day that yall don't want to have.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Texas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
If you love barbecue, you must visit this small-town joint that’s been a local favorite for decades. Florida’s Kitchen in Livingston serves up mouthwatering smoked meats using secret family recipes passed down over generations, and you’ll be hooked after just one bite. It’s, without a doubt, some of the best BBQ in Texas.
Braum’s Announces Exciting Limited-Time Menu Additions Coming to Texas
When looking at Texas’ favorite fast-food places, there are three that come to mind. The first, and all-time favorite, is Whataburger, the second is Chick-fil-A, and the third is Braum’s. I remember when Bram’s first made its way to Lubbock, Texas, and everyone was so excited. There was...
MySanAntonio
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration.
History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight
Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
10 Most Romantic Getaways In Texas To Take Your Valentine To!
Valentine's Day is just days away. Why not take your Valentine to one of these Romantic Getaways here in Texas? Texas has so many romantic destinations and according to Corde Nast Traveler here are 10 that might be the Most Romantic Getaways in Texas. Grab your Valentine and hit one of these up.
5 Naughty Sounding Town Names In Texas!
Have you ever met a fellow Texan for the first time and in casual conversation the topic of where you are both from comes up? Ever been caught off guard by the name of their city and think to yourself, 'what did he/she just say to me?' Just me? Surely not. I met someone from Dickens, TX the other day and my inner 14-year-old boy thought wow, that sounds naughty.
KTSA
Lotto Texas Jackpot is now largest on continent, 2nd largest in the world
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No, you did not misread the headline: The Lotto Texas Jackpot is worth more than any current lottery in North America and it is second only to a lottery jackpot currently up for grabs in Italy. The jackpot for the Wednesday, Feb. 8 Lotto...
Coyote Mating Season in Texas has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
The coyote breeding season peaks in Texas around Valentine’s Day. During this time, they are more active and aggressive, making coyote-human encounters more likely. In addition to hunting for food, they are searching for a mate, and the females are searching for a suitable den.
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
a-z-animals.com
What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?
Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
8 Daily Routines to Live Your Life like a True Texan
Apparently, I've been living my entire life as a Texan totally wrong, and I'm a little embarrassed if I'm being honest with myself. A TikTok user has gone viral for a video that claims to chronicle his daily life as a Texan. Obviously, it's a parody, but I'm wondering if maybe there might be something to this lifestyle. How hard would it be to actually perform the 8 steps he lists in the video below? I've ranked them in order from easiest to hardest.
Rock 108
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://keyj.com
Comments / 0