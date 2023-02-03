Unless you've been hibernating lately you'll notice that the Abilene area has been hit with a pretty severe ice storm. Even as I was watching Fox News, they were breaking away to shots of the roads in Abilene. The city is all but shut down, at least for the moment. Abilene Police and Texas authorities are urging everyone to stay off the roads and stay home. It's not a bad idea in my opinion. It's better to be safe than sorry. Nobody wants their vehicle wrapped around a utility pole, or better yet, to harm anyone on the road.

ABILENE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO