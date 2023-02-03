ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.7 KOOL FM

Get Ready For Monster Trucks To Invade Abilene With the ‘Nitro Tour’

The monsters are coming back to Abilene to invade the Key City with the biggest and baddest monster truck show on the planet. Get ready for the Monster Truck Nitro Tour. Witness the thunder at Taylor Telecom Arena at the Expo Center on Saturday, February 25th. There will be two monster truck shows featuring the 10,000-pound car-crushing giants competing in racing, wheelie contest, and freestyle action.
ABILENE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

These 9 Places in Abilene Will Accept Your Spring Cleaning Donations

Now that Punxsutawney Phil has had his say and we're expecting a few more weeks of winter it's time to start thinking about spring cleaning. At my house, we're cleaning out closets, under the beds, in the garage, and in the shed. So the question came up where are we going to take all these clothes and home decor items we no longer want or need?
ABILENE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

Bed Bath & Beyond Closes 87 Stores – Here Are the 4 Closing in Texas

Bed Bath & Beyond announced they are closing 87 stores across 30 states after cautioning they were on the brink of bankruptcy. Of those 87 stores, 4 of them are in Texas. The company alluded to the fact that they had already started cutting costs due to low earnings and that there were additional $80 million to $100 million cuts coming. Those cuts apparently include closing several stores.
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

12 Items The Salvation Army Will Not Accept In Texas!

Donating to the Salvation Army is an awesome thing. They do appreciate the donations that come in. Your monetary donations and donations of items help many in our community. Hopefully, you have had the great experience of donating to the Salvation Army. But, while they appreciate many items for their Salvation Army Thrift Stores, there are certain items they can not accept.
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

Whoa! The Most Extreme Temperatures In The History Of Texas!

Texas is so BIG that we have it all. And, when it comes to the weather, it's the same. Yes, Texas is known for its HOT summers and, we have our share of COLD winters. But, how EXTREME does it get? You might be surprised. Check out the MOST extreme weather temperatures Texas has seen on both sides of this spectrum.
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

5 Things I Like To Do During An Ice Storm In Abilene

Unless you've been hibernating lately you'll notice that the Abilene area has been hit with a pretty severe ice storm. Even as I was watching Fox News, they were breaking away to shots of the roads in Abilene. The city is all but shut down, at least for the moment. Abilene Police and Texas authorities are urging everyone to stay off the roads and stay home. It's not a bad idea in my opinion. It's better to be safe than sorry. Nobody wants their vehicle wrapped around a utility pole, or better yet, to harm anyone on the road.
ABILENE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

100.7 KOOL FM

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://koolfmabilene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy