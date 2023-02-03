Read full article on original website
Which of These 12 Texas Inspired Zodiac Signs Is Your Lone Star Sign?
It's 2023 and it seems that everyone is always asking what your star sign is which is a lot more fun to me than asking for my blood type. We love star charts, zodiac signs, and anything else that tells us we have common traits with people and that why we act a certain way because it's in the stars.
Get Ready For Monster Trucks To Invade Abilene With the ‘Nitro Tour’
The monsters are coming back to Abilene to invade the Key City with the biggest and baddest monster truck show on the planet. Get ready for the Monster Truck Nitro Tour. Witness the thunder at Taylor Telecom Arena at the Expo Center on Saturday, February 25th. There will be two monster truck shows featuring the 10,000-pound car-crushing giants competing in racing, wheelie contest, and freestyle action.
So Delicious! Two Texas Originals Debut Two New Flavors
In Texas, there are brands that more than just known in our great state. They are known all across the nation. It brings us a sense of state pride to know these individual brands are enjoyed by thousands of people every day. Now, with being so well-known, it also means...
These 10 Questions Could Tell If You’re A True Native Texan, Take The Quiz
Texans are like no other folks I've ever seen and I wouldn't have it any other way. Maybe it's because I'm a native Texan myself. Maybe it's because I feel right at home doing things the Texas way. In any case, it takes a trained eye to spot a true Texan. It's hard to explain. There are just things that Texans know.
These 9 Places in Abilene Will Accept Your Spring Cleaning Donations
Now that Punxsutawney Phil has had his say and we're expecting a few more weeks of winter it's time to start thinking about spring cleaning. At my house, we're cleaning out closets, under the beds, in the garage, and in the shed. So the question came up where are we going to take all these clothes and home decor items we no longer want or need?
The Silver Spur Gun & Blade Show Coming to Abilene is Getting Bigger
Spring is around the corner and so is spring hunting season. Do you have your favorite shotgun or rifle are you prepared for the spring hunting season? Let us help you by inviting you to the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show coming to the Taylor County Coliseum for the biggest show of the year.
10 Common Words That Pappy Just Can’t Say The Right Way
In the state of Texas, I think you'll agree that we have our own way of talking. However, sometimes, even the most common words present problems. Have you ever had that grandfather or uncle who just can't get words out right? That's our Pappy. The man with his own vocabulary.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closes 87 Stores – Here Are the 4 Closing in Texas
Bed Bath & Beyond announced they are closing 87 stores across 30 states after cautioning they were on the brink of bankruptcy. Of those 87 stores, 4 of them are in Texas. The company alluded to the fact that they had already started cutting costs due to low earnings and that there were additional $80 million to $100 million cuts coming. Those cuts apparently include closing several stores.
12 Items The Salvation Army Will Not Accept In Texas!
Donating to the Salvation Army is an awesome thing. They do appreciate the donations that come in. Your monetary donations and donations of items help many in our community. Hopefully, you have had the great experience of donating to the Salvation Army. But, while they appreciate many items for their Salvation Army Thrift Stores, there are certain items they can not accept.
Whoa! The Most Extreme Temperatures In The History Of Texas!
Texas is so BIG that we have it all. And, when it comes to the weather, it's the same. Yes, Texas is known for its HOT summers and, we have our share of COLD winters. But, how EXTREME does it get? You might be surprised. Check out the MOST extreme weather temperatures Texas has seen on both sides of this spectrum.
5 Things I Like To Do During An Ice Storm In Abilene
Unless you've been hibernating lately you'll notice that the Abilene area has been hit with a pretty severe ice storm. Even as I was watching Fox News, they were breaking away to shots of the roads in Abilene. The city is all but shut down, at least for the moment. Abilene Police and Texas authorities are urging everyone to stay off the roads and stay home. It's not a bad idea in my opinion. It's better to be safe than sorry. Nobody wants their vehicle wrapped around a utility pole, or better yet, to harm anyone on the road.
Beware of the Top 4 Scams Taking Place After Abilene’s Bad Weather
While Punxsutawney Phil the Groundhog is predicting six more weeks of winter weather, the scammers are making their way into Abilene and the Big Country trying to make money from mishaps and the bad weather. According to John Riggins, the President of the Abilene Better Business Bureau, the scammers are already rearing their ugly heads.
