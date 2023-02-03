Read full article on original website
10 Places to Get Some of the Best Tasting Chili In Texas
With all the cold weather we've been having, I've been Jonesing for some good ole Texas Red Chili. But because of the cold weather, I don't feel like getting in the kitchen standing over the stove making my world-famous Dragon's Breath chili, because it takes time and patience to create my masterpiece. So I've decided to dine out.
This Texas City is Top 3 Best for Football Fans – Abilene Cracks Top 200
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off in the biggest NFL game of the year this Sunday. Ahead of the big game, new research shows the best and worst football fans in the United States, and it looks like this Texas city made the top 3. I was...
Which of These 12 Texas Inspired Zodiac Signs Is Your Lone Star Sign?
It's 2023 and it seems that everyone is always asking what your star sign is which is a lot more fun to me than asking for my blood type. We love star charts, zodiac signs, and anything else that tells us we have common traits with people and that why we act a certain way because it's in the stars.
Are Texas Sellers Required to Disclose Bodies in the Yard?
There are cases where someone buys a property in Texas, only to discover there are bodies in the backyard. Older homesteads in Texas frequently had family burial plots on them. In many cases, those plots were never officially named a "cemetery". Once land is dedicated to a cemetery in Texas,...
So Delicious! Two Texas Originals Debut Two New Flavors
In Texas, there are brands that more than just known in our great state. They are known all across the nation. It brings us a sense of state pride to know these individual brands are enjoyed by thousands of people every day. Now, with being so well-known, it also means...
These 10 Questions Could Tell If You’re A True Native Texan, Take The Quiz
Texans are like no other folks I've ever seen and I wouldn't have it any other way. Maybe it's because I'm a native Texan myself. Maybe it's because I feel right at home doing things the Texas way. In any case, it takes a trained eye to spot a true Texan. It's hard to explain. There are just things that Texans know.
The Silver Spur Gun & Blade Show Coming to Abilene is Getting Bigger
Spring is around the corner and so is spring hunting season. Do you have your favorite shotgun or rifle are you prepared for the spring hunting season? Let us help you by inviting you to the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show coming to the Taylor County Coliseum for the biggest show of the year.
6 Rude Things I Have Encountered While Grocery Shopping in Abilene
We've all been there at one time or another - the grocery store. Here in Abilene, they can get awfully crowded and the things you encounter can boggle the mind. Almost all of us have witnessed some rude act at one time or another. I know I have. Maybe these folks are unaware of what they're doing. That's why I think it's time to bring these things to light. Rudeness has happened right here in Abilene at my neighborhood grocery store.
These 9 Places in Abilene Will Accept Your Spring Cleaning Donations
Now that Punxsutawney Phil has had his say and we're expecting a few more weeks of winter it's time to start thinking about spring cleaning. At my house, we're cleaning out closets, under the beds, in the garage, and in the shed. So the question came up where are we going to take all these clothes and home decor items we no longer want or need?
10 Common Words That Pappy Just Can’t Say The Right Way
In the state of Texas, I think you'll agree that we have our own way of talking. However, sometimes, even the most common words present problems. Have you ever had that grandfather or uncle who just can't get words out right? That's our Pappy. The man with his own vocabulary.
12 Items The Salvation Army Will Not Accept In Texas!
Donating to the Salvation Army is an awesome thing. They do appreciate the donations that come in. Your monetary donations and donations of items help many in our community. Hopefully, you have had the great experience of donating to the Salvation Army. But, while they appreciate many items for their Salvation Army Thrift Stores, there are certain items they can not accept.
Are You A Good Tipper? Here’s What You Need To Know in 2023
I enjoy eating at Abilene restaurants. Recently I was out with a friend who accused me of being a bad tipper. To be honest, I was a little stunned. I had never, ever considered myself a bad tipper. As with many friends I know, I use the trick of doubling the tax of the total ticket but maybe that's where I'm going wrong. Even though we do it all the time, it can still be confusing. I decided to dig into some facts and find out what's what when it comes to tipping in this new year.
