Abilene, TX

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

10 Places to Get Some of the Best Tasting Chili In Texas

With all the cold weather we've been having, I've been Jonesing for some good ole Texas Red Chili. But because of the cold weather, I don't feel like getting in the kitchen standing over the stove making my world-famous Dragon's Breath chili, because it takes time and patience to create my masterpiece. So I've decided to dine out.
TEXAS STATE
6 Rude Things I Have Encountered While Grocery Shopping in Abilene

We've all been there at one time or another - the grocery store. Here in Abilene, they can get awfully crowded and the things you encounter can boggle the mind. Almost all of us have witnessed some rude act at one time or another. I know I have. Maybe these folks are unaware of what they're doing. That's why I think it's time to bring these things to light. Rudeness has happened right here in Abilene at my neighborhood grocery store.
ABILENE, TX
12 Items The Salvation Army Will Not Accept In Texas!

Donating to the Salvation Army is an awesome thing. They do appreciate the donations that come in. Your monetary donations and donations of items help many in our community. Hopefully, you have had the great experience of donating to the Salvation Army. But, while they appreciate many items for their Salvation Army Thrift Stores, there are certain items they can not accept.
TEXAS STATE
Are You A Good Tipper? Here’s What You Need To Know in 2023

I enjoy eating at Abilene restaurants. Recently I was out with a friend who accused me of being a bad tipper. To be honest, I was a little stunned. I had never, ever considered myself a bad tipper. As with many friends I know, I use the trick of doubling the tax of the total ticket but maybe that's where I'm going wrong. Even though we do it all the time, it can still be confusing. I decided to dig into some facts and find out what's what when it comes to tipping in this new year.
ABILENE, TX
Abilene, TX
