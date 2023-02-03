I enjoy eating at Abilene restaurants. Recently I was out with a friend who accused me of being a bad tipper. To be honest, I was a little stunned. I had never, ever considered myself a bad tipper. As with many friends I know, I use the trick of doubling the tax of the total ticket but maybe that's where I'm going wrong. Even though we do it all the time, it can still be confusing. I decided to dig into some facts and find out what's what when it comes to tipping in this new year.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO