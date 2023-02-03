ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
96.5 The Rock

10 Places to Get Some of the Best Tasting Chili In Texas

With all the cold weather we've been having, I've been Jonesing for some good ole Texas Red Chili. But because of the cold weather, I don't feel like getting in the kitchen standing over the stove making my world-famous Dragon's Breath chili, because it takes time and patience to create my masterpiece. So I've decided to dine out.
TEXAS STATE
96.5 The Rock

Where In Texas Are Hidden Camaras Legally Allowed?

It seems to be a fact of modern life. We all assume we're on camera whenever we're in a public place. It is almost as if George Orwell's vision of the future portrayed in his classic novel "1984" has come true. In Texas, hidden cameras, and video recording without sound...
TEXAS STATE
96.5 The Rock

Never Mind the Groundhog…Here In Texas It’s Bee Cave Bob Day

Things are already warming up. When it comes to predicting the weather, science is always the way to go, right? Not necessarily. Computers have studied the accuracy of almanac formulas to derive long-range forecasts. Surprisingly, in many cases, the almanacs achieve nearly identical success rates. With that in mind, history...
BEE CAVE, TX
96.5 The Rock

A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways

Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

96.5 The Rock

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy