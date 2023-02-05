The New Ulm City Council authorized a request for proposals to conduct an engineering study for the Center and Garden Street intersection, which has long been identified as a difficult crossing for vehicles and pedestrians during the morning and afternoon. Staff requested a formal engineering study and intersection control evaluation report and concept design of alternative intersection configurations. The request is to seek a proposal from consultants to conduct the study and would be brought back to the council for consideration. The city could seek future funding requests for the construction of the preferred alternative treatment with a formal study. City officials believe a consultant could finish the study before the end of the year.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO