Read full article on original website
Related
knuj.net
BROWN COUNTY SHERIFF’S SCHOLARSHIP AWARD
Brown County Sheriff Jason Seidl has announced the local awardee of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association scholarship program for 2022 – Greg Miller of New Ulm. The association awards scholarships each year to individuals planning to become Minnesota Peace Officers. Applicants apply through their local sheriff’s offices.
Southern Minnesota News
Driver injured in crash near Green Isle
A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 25 in Sibley County Monday evening. A pickup driven by Daniel Brown, 79, of Green Isle, and an SUV driven by Samsam Ebert, 30, collided about four miles east of Green Isle at about 5:30 p.m. Both vehicles were eastbound at the time of the crash.
myklgr.com
Redwood Falls man found guilty of not registering as a predatory offender
A Redwood Falls man, Russell George Guy O’Brien, 25, of Redwood Falls, was found guilty in Redwood County District Court last week of one count of Failure to Register as a Predatory Offender. According to the criminal complaint, evidence, and testimony at trial, O’Brien is required to register as...
knuj.net
HANSKA DOG-BREEDER ORDERED TO PAY RESTITUTION
A Hanska woman accused of claiming fewer puppies that were sold while operating a dog breeding business was ordered to pay over $50-thousand in restitution in Brown County District Court Monday. Jana Makela received a stay of imposition for felony failure to pay or collect income tax. Eleven other felony counts were dismissed. She was fined an additional $1,010 and placed on three years supervised probation. If restitution is not paid within 30 days, Makela must sign and return a payment plan to the Brown County Court Administration. Makela operated BrookeMarie’s Goldendoodle Love, a dog-breeding business. Court documents say her total under-reported income was over $249-thousand.
knuj.net
NEW ULM CITY COUNCIL AUTHORIZES INTERSECTION TRAFFIC STUDY
The New Ulm City Council authorized a request for proposals to conduct an engineering study for the Center and Garden Street intersection, which has long been identified as a difficult crossing for vehicles and pedestrians during the morning and afternoon. Staff requested a formal engineering study and intersection control evaluation report and concept design of alternative intersection configurations. The request is to seek a proposal from consultants to conduct the study and would be brought back to the council for consideration. The city could seek future funding requests for the construction of the preferred alternative treatment with a formal study. City officials believe a consultant could finish the study before the end of the year.
knuj.net
MCLEOD COUNTY INVESTIGATING HIT AND RUN
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run involving a bicyclist Saturday morning shortly after 7 am. Authorities say the incident happened near 200th Street and Omega Avenue in Hutchinson Township. The bicyclist was not severely injured but the vehicle did not stop. The sheriff’s office says the suspect vehicle will have a missing passenger side mirror and is believed to have been from and SUV/Crossover style vehicle and could be gray or silver in color. If you have any information, you should call the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office.
kduz.com
Two Arrested for Stolen Property in Kandiyohi/Chippewa Co Investigation
Two suspects were arrested in Clara City last week after authorities executed a search warrant for stolen property. The search warrant was for a residence in the 600 Block of 1st Street Northeast. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says a 53-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were taken into custody...
kelo.com
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
myklgr.com
Clara City residents arrested during Kandiyohi County search for stolen property
Two Clara City residents were arrested during a search for stolen property in Kandiyohi County on Thursday. On Feb. 2, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, along with the West Central SWAT Team, performed a search warrant for stolen property in the 600 block of 1st Street NE in Clara City.
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 16-22, 2023
Jordan Tyler Beyer, Bricelyn: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – access video content / images / games / software applications, fees and fines $135. Kendra Kay Brueggeman, Milroy: petty misdemeanor speed 55 zone 72/55, fees and fines $145. Daren Leroy Danielson, Tracy: petty misdemeanor hands-free law, access video content /...
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Sentenced for 3rd Degree Murder
A Glencoe man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison after being found guilty for providing methamphetamine that led to a Glencoe woman’s overdose death. Forty-two-year-old Casper Reid Casey was found guilty after a 6-day jury trial in November 2022 in the death of Jamie Besch. McLeod...
gaylordhub.com
Hiring plan set for aquatic center
Gaylord’s City Council gave the green light to hiring plans for the Gaylord Area Aquatic Center. For more on the story, see the February 9th edition of The Hub.
MnDOT clears encampment near Lake and Hiawatha
MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials cleared an encampment near Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street on Tuesday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the area, near a highway right-of-way, is not a safe place to live. MnDOT officials say service providers have visited the site regularly over the past several weeks to share information on shelters.Ultimately, MnDOT cleared the area on Tuesday. MnDOT says they offered secure storage options for people's personal belongings. They also say they gave the people on site information about local organizations that support people experiencing homelessness. As of Feb. 5, the Hennepin County's Adult Shelter Connect had 56 shelter beds available.
knuj.net
ARREST WARRANT FOR RENVILLE COUNTY MURDER SUSPECT
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Renville County murder suspect after she failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance. A settlement conference was scheduled for Monday for 20-year-old Deja Padilla of Montevideo. She is charged with third-degree murder and third-degree controlled substance drug sales. Authorities say Padilla sold drugs to a Renville County woman in November 2021 that contained a lethal dose of fentanyl. She had been free on $300-thousand conditional bail.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash
An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
FBI investigating after suspected explosive materials found in Faribault home
FARIBAULT, Minn. -- Federal agents are investigating after officers found materials potentially used to create explosives in a southern Minnesota home Friday.The Faribault Police Department says officers were dispatched to a family disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of 1st Street Northwest shortly after 5 p.m.Officers determined an 18-year-old man at the residence was suffering from a mental health crisis.While evaluating the situation, officers noticed unknown chemicals and materials believed to be used for the construction of explosive materials, police said.Upon execution of a search warrant, the unknown items were seized.FPD says it is working with state and federal law enforcement, including the FBI, as they continue to investigate the incident.The 18-year-old man remains detained on a mental health hold and has not been charged yet.
Otsego woman admits driving 124 mph while drunk in deadly crash
MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old woman from Otsego pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for a September 2021 crash that killed one driver and injured another. April O'Leary admitted she was drunk and driving 124 mph when she rear-ended a...
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges
A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
Video: Snowbank ends police chase with suspected impaired driver in north metro
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – New video shows state troopers getting some help from Old Man Winter. A squad chased after a driver near Interstate 694 and Interstate 35 Tuesday evening.MnDOT traffic cameras show the reckless driver had a hard time making it through rush-hour traffic in New Brighton. The trooper tried several times to force the driver off the road, but the guy just kept going. Then, the car swerved to avoid traffic, flew off the road, and slammed into a snowbank.Officers moved in to take down the man behind the wheel. He now faces charges for driving while impaired.
Minnesota Woman Arrested For Assaulting Boyfriend With A 'Whole Chicken'
The woman has pending charges for a previous domestic assault.
Comments / 2