GORHAM, Maine – The University of Southern Maine women's indoor track and field team won three weekly awards from the Little East Conference as announced by the conference on Monday afternoon. Senior Sophia Slovenski (Cape Neddick, Maine/Phillips Academy) was named the Field Athlete of the Week, freshman Janiah Young (Perkinsville, Vt./Windsor) earned her second consecutive Track Rookie of the Week designation and the 4x200 relay team of Young, sophomore Anna Reny (Gardiner, Maine/Cony), sophomore Heaven Conley (Ogunquit, Maine/Wells) and junior Catriona Gould (Freeport, Maine) took Relay of the Week honors.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO