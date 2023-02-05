Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two former football players accused of 2020 rape and kidnapping begin trial, footage and testimony spearhead discussionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Knowles using spring practice to enhance defense ‘to win every game’ in Year 2 at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Mosiello not going to wait in first year as head coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVIIThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change
Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Implodes, Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin
At WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, the tag team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, known as Toxic Attraction, imploded during their match against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The duo, recruited by former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, had become two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. During the match this past Saturday, they blamed each other for the loss and trashed each other in the ring.
ewrestlingnews.com
Alexa Bliss Taking Some Time Off From WWE
Alexa Bliss has not appeared for WWE in weeks as she is taking a break from the promotion. At the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event, Bliss failed to dethrone RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and had a post-match segment with Uncle Howdy. Mike Johnson is reporting that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For WWE RAW Revealed (2/6/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches and segments on the latest episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble. – Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis: Adam Pearce. – Brock Lesnar...
ewrestlingnews.com
Willow Nightingale Says Sara Del Rey Is Her Dream Opponent
During a recent appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s “Excuse Me” podcast, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale commented on WWE NXT coach and trainer Sara Del Rey (Sara Amato) and why she’s one of her dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sara...
ewrestlingnews.com
Grayson Waller ‘Suspended’ From WWE Following NXT Vengeance Day
Grayson Waller has been “suspended” from WWE. For those who didn’t see it, Waller was involved in a verbal confrontation with Shawn Michaels during the post-NXT Vengeance Day media scrum. Waller came into the scrum and demanded that the SVP of Talent Development Creative do something about his loss to Bron Breakker. He also insisted on being told what he needed to do to become “the guy” in NXT.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dana Brooke Would Love The Chance To Compete In New Japan Pro Wrestling
Former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is hopeful that she will one day get the opportunity to compete for New Japan. After a professional bodybuilding career, Brooke signed with WWE in 2013 and would capture her first title, the 24/7 Championship, in November 2021. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Brooke was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Pete Davidson Poses With Snoop Dogg’s Gold WWE Belt At Pro Bowl Games
In August 2022, Snoop Dogg received an all-gold WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium. Four months later in December, Dogg lost his priceless WWE Title belt while on tour. The celebrity rapper had wanted to show off the prized...
ewrestlingnews.com
Willow Nightingale On Her Journey To AEW, Training, And Fan Support
Current AEW star Willow Nightingale was a recent guest of Vickie Guerrero on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show. Nightingale opened up on a wide variety of topics pertaining to her career, including her ongoing success in AEW and the overwhelming fan support she has received. Check out the following...
ewrestlingnews.com
Liv Morgan Reveals How Her Loss To Ronda Rousey Has Affected Her
Liv Morgan appeared on the Out of Character podcast this week where she spoke about a wide range of topics. During the interview, she looked back on her loss to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the 2022 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. She said,. “I have...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Sonya Deville Provides Injury Update
We reported last night here on eWn that Sonya Deville suffered an injury at a WWE live event in Pensacola, FL. The injury resulted in the finish of a match involving Deville, Charlotte Flair, and Liv Morgan to be improvised. Deville took to Twitter late last night to reveal that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Hornswoggle Reveals Why WWE Did Not Induct Him Into The Hall Of Fame With D-X
Hornswoggle was part of the D-Generation X storyline from 2009-2010, serving as their official mascot. However, he was not inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside DX in 2019. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Hornswoggle revealed that he wasn’t included in the DX Hall of Fame induction ceremony...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW Ratings For 2/6/23
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,866,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 2,114,000 viewers the show did last week. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.55 rating, down from last week’s 0.64 rating. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. We hope...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ratings In For Chyna And Owen Hart REELZ Shows
Cable network REELZ presented a three-hour wrestling block this past Sunday, featuring programming on Chyna, Owen Hart, and ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper. The ratings for the Chyna and Hart specials are in. Chyna: Wrestling With Demons drew a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 91,000 viewers....
ewrestlingnews.com
Vickie Guerrero Honored Ahead Of AEW’s El Paso, TX Dynamite Debut Tomorrow
Ahead of AEW’s first-ever episode of Dynamite to air from El Paso, Texas, the city has honored both the company and Vickie Guerrero. Taking to her Twitter page to announce the news, Guerrero said the following:. “Today is incredible! @elpasocountytx proclaimed a resolution by naming Monday February 6, 2023...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Results February 6, 2023
Hello and welcome to the eWrestlingNews.com live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw coming from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Brock Lesnar returns tonight. Angelo Dawkins and Damien Priest fight for a spot in the Elimination Chamber match. Elias and Montez Ford will go one on one for the final spot in the Chamber. A Fatal 4-Way match is set to determine the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Becky Lynch will finally get her hands on Bayley in a Steel Cage match. The action is packed with just two more Raw episodes left before WWE Elimination Chamber!
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Morton Would Like To Induct The Midnight Express Into WWE’s HOF
Speaking on his Twitter account, Ricky Morton half of the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express has revealed he would like to induct the Midnight Express into WWE’s Hall of Fame. The Midnight Express and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express had a long-running feud first starting in Mid-South...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Legend Jerry “The King” Lawler Rushed To The Hospital
Jerry “The King” Lawler is in the hospital following a “medical episode” while at his condo in Florida. Per the report, “The King” had lunch with friends and later became ill on Monday afternoon before being rushed to the hospital. No other details were provided.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling & NJPW Announce Joint Show On WrestleMania Weekend
Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling announced today that they will co-produce a show on Thursday night, March 30, at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA. You can check out the official announcement below:. IMPACT Wrestling & New Japan Pro-Wrestling Announce Major Co-Produced Live Show, Set For Thursday,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jamie Hayter Is Down To Run It Back With Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho/Danhausen
AEW wrestlers Chris Jericho and Danhausen teamed up on Jericho’s Rock n’ Rager at Sea cruise. In the photos below, Jericho is rocking some Danhausen attire:. Tickets for the AEW House Rules live event on March 18 in Troy, OH are now on sale. You can check out the official announcement below:
Comments / 0