Hello and welcome to the eWrestlingNews.com live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw coming from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Brock Lesnar returns tonight. Angelo Dawkins and Damien Priest fight for a spot in the Elimination Chamber match. Elias and Montez Ford will go one on one for the final spot in the Chamber. A Fatal 4-Way match is set to determine the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Becky Lynch will finally get her hands on Bayley in a Steel Cage match. The action is packed with just two more Raw episodes left before WWE Elimination Chamber!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO