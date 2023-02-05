Read full article on original website
Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change
Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Implodes, Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin
At WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, the tag team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, known as Toxic Attraction, imploded during their match against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The duo, recruited by former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, had become two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. During the match this past Saturday, they blamed each other for the loss and trashed each other in the ring.
Grayson Waller ‘Suspended’ From WWE Following NXT Vengeance Day
Grayson Waller has been “suspended” from WWE. For those who didn’t see it, Waller was involved in a verbal confrontation with Shawn Michaels during the post-NXT Vengeance Day media scrum. Waller came into the scrum and demanded that the SVP of Talent Development Creative do something about his loss to Bron Breakker. He also insisted on being told what he needed to do to become “the guy” in NXT.
Dana Brooke Would Love The Chance To Compete In New Japan Pro Wrestling
Former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is hopeful that she will one day get the opportunity to compete for New Japan. After a professional bodybuilding career, Brooke signed with WWE in 2013 and would capture her first title, the 24/7 Championship, in November 2021. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Brooke was...
Alexa Bliss Taking Some Time Off From WWE
Alexa Bliss has not appeared for WWE in weeks as she is taking a break from the promotion. At the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event, Bliss failed to dethrone RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and had a post-match segment with Uncle Howdy. Mike Johnson is reporting that...
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans
Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
WWE News: Praise For Cody/Heyman Segment, Raw Video Highlights
– Some WWE news to share. Stars from across pro wrestling had praise for Cody’s segment last night with Paul Heyman, and WWE have posted more video highlights from last night’s Raw. Cody’s promo with “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman sent ripples across the pro wrestling landscape. Stars...
Pete Davidson Poses With Snoop Dogg’s Gold WWE Belt At Pro Bowl Games
In August 2022, Snoop Dogg received an all-gold WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium. Four months later in December, Dogg lost his priceless WWE Title belt while on tour. The celebrity rapper had wanted to show off the prized...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Spoilers: Tapings Results for February 10, 2023
WWE tapes NXT LEVEL UP in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida every week prior to NXT. This next episode of LVL UP, set to air this Friday night, will contain the following matches, as per SPOILERS of the results from these tapings:. Tank Ledger defeated Kale...
New Match Added To Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark in a singles match will take place. You can check out the official announcement below:. “Incredible in-ring action is coming to NXT when the electric Sol Ruca takes on the infallible Zoey Stark in what is sure to be a memorable affair.
Chad Gable On Former Partner Jason Jordan Becoming A Producer
In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, current WWE Superstar Chad Gable opined about his one-time tag team partner Jason Jordan and his switch from in-ring performer to producer. Jordan took on the new role after suffering a career-ending neck injury in 2018. Gable said, courtesy of 411mania.com:. “So Jason,...
PHOTOS: Sonya Deville Provides Injury Update
We reported last night here on eWn that Sonya Deville suffered an injury at a WWE live event in Pensacola, FL. The injury resulted in the finish of a match involving Deville, Charlotte Flair, and Liv Morgan to be improvised. Deville took to Twitter late last night to reveal that...
WWE RAW Ratings For 2/6/23
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,866,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 2,114,000 viewers the show did last week. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.55 rating, down from last week’s 0.64 rating. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. We hope...
Ricky Morton Would Like To Induct The Midnight Express Into WWE’s HOF
Speaking on his Twitter account, Ricky Morton half of the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express has revealed he would like to induct the Midnight Express into WWE’s Hall of Fame. The Midnight Express and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express had a long-running feud first starting in Mid-South...
SPOILERS: More Notable Names Backstage At Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE has brought in several notable stars for tonight’s RAW. As previously reported, Edge is backstage at the show. Pwinsider is reporting that Beth Phoenix, Brock Lesnar, and Lita are also at the show. The report noted that Phoenix and Edge would be on RAW the next two weeks...
Willow Nightingale Says Sara Del Rey Is Her Dream Opponent
During a recent appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s “Excuse Me” podcast, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale commented on WWE NXT coach and trainer Sara Del Rey (Sara Amato) and why she’s one of her dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sara...
Impact Wrestling & NJPW Announce Joint Show On WrestleMania Weekend
Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling announced today that they will co-produce a show on Thursday night, March 30, at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA. You can check out the official announcement below:. IMPACT Wrestling & New Japan Pro-Wrestling Announce Major Co-Produced Live Show, Set For Thursday,...
Liv Morgan Reveals How Her Loss To Ronda Rousey Has Affected Her
Liv Morgan appeared on the Out of Character podcast this week where she spoke about a wide range of topics. During the interview, she looked back on her loss to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the 2022 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. She said,. “I have...
Jake Hager Reveals What Could Get Someone Blacklisted By WWE
AEW wrestler Jake Hager looked back on what it was like to work under a WWE contract during a recent podcast appearance. The former Jack Swagger sat down with his old mentor and manager in the latest edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell. Hager revealed the things that might get someone blacklisted from WWE.
