ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change
Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Implodes, Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin
At WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, the tag team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, known as Toxic Attraction, imploded during their match against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The duo, recruited by former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, had become two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. During the match this past Saturday, they blamed each other for the loss and trashed each other in the ring.
ewrestlingnews.com
Grayson Waller ‘Suspended’ From WWE Following NXT Vengeance Day
Grayson Waller has been “suspended” from WWE. For those who didn’t see it, Waller was involved in a verbal confrontation with Shawn Michaels during the post-NXT Vengeance Day media scrum. Waller came into the scrum and demanded that the SVP of Talent Development Creative do something about his loss to Bron Breakker. He also insisted on being told what he needed to do to become “the guy” in NXT.
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For WWE RAW Revealed (2/6/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches and segments on the latest episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble. – Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis: Adam Pearce. – Brock Lesnar...
ewrestlingnews.com
Alexa Bliss Taking Some Time Off From WWE
Alexa Bliss has not appeared for WWE in weeks as she is taking a break from the promotion. At the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event, Bliss failed to dethrone RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and had a post-match segment with Uncle Howdy. Mike Johnson is reporting that...
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
ewrestlingnews.com
Dana Brooke Would Love The Chance To Compete In New Japan Pro Wrestling
Former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is hopeful that she will one day get the opportunity to compete for New Japan. After a professional bodybuilding career, Brooke signed with WWE in 2013 and would capture her first title, the 24/7 Championship, in November 2021. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Brooke was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Pete Davidson Poses With Snoop Dogg’s Gold WWE Belt At Pro Bowl Games
In August 2022, Snoop Dogg received an all-gold WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium. Four months later in December, Dogg lost his priceless WWE Title belt while on tour. The celebrity rapper had wanted to show off the prized...
ewrestlingnews.com
Hornswoggle Reveals Why WWE Did Not Induct Him Into The Hall Of Fame With D-X
Hornswoggle was part of the D-Generation X storyline from 2009-2010, serving as their official mascot. However, he was not inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside DX in 2019. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Hornswoggle revealed that he wasn’t included in the DX Hall of Fame induction ceremony...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Praise For Cody/Heyman Segment, Raw Video Highlights
– Some WWE news to share. Stars from across pro wrestling had praise for Cody’s segment last night with Paul Heyman, and WWE have posted more video highlights from last night’s Raw. Cody’s promo with “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman sent ripples across the pro wrestling landscape. Stars...
ewrestlingnews.com
Liv Morgan Reveals How Her Loss To Ronda Rousey Has Affected Her
Liv Morgan appeared on the Out of Character podcast this week where she spoke about a wide range of topics. During the interview, she looked back on her loss to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the 2022 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. She said,. “I have...
ewrestlingnews.com
Willow Nightingale Says Sara Del Rey Is Her Dream Opponent
During a recent appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s “Excuse Me” podcast, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale commented on WWE NXT coach and trainer Sara Del Rey (Sara Amato) and why she’s one of her dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sara...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW Ratings For 2/6/23
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,866,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 2,114,000 viewers the show did last week. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.55 rating, down from last week’s 0.64 rating. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. We hope...
ewrestlingnews.com
SPOILERS: More Notable Names Backstage At Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE has brought in several notable stars for tonight’s RAW. As previously reported, Edge is backstage at the show. Pwinsider is reporting that Beth Phoenix, Brock Lesnar, and Lita are also at the show. The report noted that Phoenix and Edge would be on RAW the next two weeks...
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason WWE Changed Io Shirai’s Name To IYO SKY
WWE’s decision to change the name of Io Shirai to IYO SKY was to maintain ownership of her WWE name, it has been claimed. Shirai signed with WWE in 2018 and is a former NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. After being called up to...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Legend Jerry “The King” Lawler Rushed To The Hospital
Jerry “The King” Lawler is in the hospital following a “medical episode” while at his condo in Florida. Per the report, “The King” had lunch with friends and later became ill on Monday afternoon before being rushed to the hospital. No other details were provided.
ewrestlingnews.com
Willow Nightingale On Her Journey To AEW, Training, And Fan Support
Current AEW star Willow Nightingale was a recent guest of Vickie Guerrero on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show. Nightingale opened up on a wide variety of topics pertaining to her career, including her ongoing success in AEW and the overwhelming fan support she has received. Check out the following...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Morton Would Like To Induct The Midnight Express Into WWE’s HOF
Speaking on his Twitter account, Ricky Morton half of the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express has revealed he would like to induct the Midnight Express into WWE’s Hall of Fame. The Midnight Express and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express had a long-running feud first starting in Mid-South...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 2/3/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,384,000 viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2,544,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is down from the 0.67 rating from one week ago. This was the Royal Rumble fallout episode of SmackDown.
