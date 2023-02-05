Read full article on original website
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Implodes, Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin
At WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, the tag team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, known as Toxic Attraction, imploded during their match against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The duo, recruited by former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, had become two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. During the match this past Saturday, they blamed each other for the loss and trashed each other in the ring.
Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change
Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
Grayson Waller ‘Suspended’ From WWE Following NXT Vengeance Day
Grayson Waller has been “suspended” from WWE. For those who didn’t see it, Waller was involved in a verbal confrontation with Shawn Michaels during the post-NXT Vengeance Day media scrum. Waller came into the scrum and demanded that the SVP of Talent Development Creative do something about his loss to Bron Breakker. He also insisted on being told what he needed to do to become “the guy” in NXT.
Alexa Bliss Taking Some Time Off From WWE
Alexa Bliss has not appeared for WWE in weeks as she is taking a break from the promotion. At the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event, Bliss failed to dethrone RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and had a post-match segment with Uncle Howdy. Mike Johnson is reporting that...
Dana Brooke Would Love The Chance To Compete In New Japan Pro Wrestling
Former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is hopeful that she will one day get the opportunity to compete for New Japan. After a professional bodybuilding career, Brooke signed with WWE in 2013 and would capture her first title, the 24/7 Championship, in November 2021. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Brooke was...
Pete Davidson Poses With Snoop Dogg’s Gold WWE Belt At Pro Bowl Games
In August 2022, Snoop Dogg received an all-gold WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium. Four months later in December, Dogg lost his priceless WWE Title belt while on tour. The celebrity rapper had wanted to show off the prized...
WWE NXT Ratings For 2/7/23
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 562,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from a week ago that did 587,000. The show did a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from last week’s 0.13 rating. It ranked #50 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
Samu Wants Lance Anoa’i In The Bloodline
Former WWE wrestler Samu spoke about the success of The Bloodline and named the one Anoa’i family member he’d like to see included: his son, Lance. In an interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, the former Headshrinker shared his hope that one day, Lance will be a part of the story. Speaking about The Bloodline storyline, Samu said, “I’m just proud to be able to watch these kids do their thing. I’m hoping one day they’ll smarten up and put my son in there too, Lance. He’s been busting his ass, he’s been in the ring since he was five years old. Everyone’s got their turn. He’s still in the shadows, waiting for his turn.”
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Spoilers: Tapings Results for February 10, 2023
WWE tapes NXT LEVEL UP in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida every week prior to NXT. This next episode of LVL UP, set to air this Friday night, will contain the following matches, as per SPOILERS of the results from these tapings:. Tank Ledger defeated Kale...
Jake Hager Reveals What Could Get Someone Blacklisted By WWE
AEW wrestler Jake Hager looked back on what it was like to work under a WWE contract during a recent podcast appearance. The former Jack Swagger sat down with his old mentor and manager in the latest edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell. Hager revealed the things that might get someone blacklisted from WWE.
Producers For WWE RAW Revealed (2/6/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches and segments on the latest episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble. – Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis: Adam Pearce. – Brock Lesnar...
WWE News: Praise For Cody/Heyman Segment, Raw Video Highlights
– Some WWE news to share. Stars from across pro wrestling had praise for Cody’s segment last night with Paul Heyman, and WWE have posted more video highlights from last night’s Raw. Cody’s promo with “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman sent ripples across the pro wrestling landscape. Stars...
Jamie Hayter Is Down To Run It Back With Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho/Danhausen
AEW wrestlers Chris Jericho and Danhausen teamed up on Jericho’s Rock n’ Rager at Sea cruise. In the photos below, Jericho is rocking some Danhausen attire:. Tickets for the AEW House Rules live event on March 18 in Troy, OH are now on sale. You can check out the official announcement below:
New Match Added To Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark in a singles match will take place. You can check out the official announcement below:. “Incredible in-ring action is coming to NXT when the electric Sol Ruca takes on the infallible Zoey Stark in what is sure to be a memorable affair.
Willow Nightingale Says Sara Del Rey Is Her Dream Opponent
During a recent appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s “Excuse Me” podcast, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale commented on WWE NXT coach and trainer Sara Del Rey (Sara Amato) and why she’s one of her dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sara...
Ricky Morton Would Like To Induct The Midnight Express Into WWE’s HOF
Speaking on his Twitter account, Ricky Morton half of the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express has revealed he would like to induct the Midnight Express into WWE’s Hall of Fame. The Midnight Express and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express had a long-running feud first starting in Mid-South...
Potential Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE RAW (2/6/23)
Wrestling News Premium reported today that WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to be backstage at tonight’s RAW TV tapings in Orlando, FL. As of this writing, WWE has not announced him for the show. The report didn’t state what the creative plans for him are. Wrestling...
WWE Monday Night Raw Results February 6, 2023
Hello and welcome to the eWrestlingNews.com live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw coming from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Brock Lesnar returns tonight. Angelo Dawkins and Damien Priest fight for a spot in the Elimination Chamber match. Elias and Montez Ford will go one on one for the final spot in the Chamber. A Fatal 4-Way match is set to determine the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Becky Lynch will finally get her hands on Bayley in a Steel Cage match. The action is packed with just two more Raw episodes left before WWE Elimination Chamber!
Various News – This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark Is Online, Updated NWA ‘Nuff Said’ Card
This week’s episode of AEW Dark is online via AEW’s YouTube channel. The livestream kicked off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following matches:. * The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez. * Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka. Coming out...
