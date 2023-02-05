Read full article on original website
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Implodes, Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin
At WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, the tag team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, known as Toxic Attraction, imploded during their match against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The duo, recruited by former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, had become two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. During the match this past Saturday, they blamed each other for the loss and trashed each other in the ring.
Grayson Waller ‘Suspended’ From WWE Following NXT Vengeance Day
Grayson Waller has been “suspended” from WWE. For those who didn’t see it, Waller was involved in a verbal confrontation with Shawn Michaels during the post-NXT Vengeance Day media scrum. Waller came into the scrum and demanded that the SVP of Talent Development Creative do something about his loss to Bron Breakker. He also insisted on being told what he needed to do to become “the guy” in NXT.
PHOTOS: Sonya Deville Provides Injury Update
We reported last night here on eWn that Sonya Deville suffered an injury at a WWE live event in Pensacola, FL. The injury resulted in the finish of a match involving Deville, Charlotte Flair, and Liv Morgan to be improvised. Deville took to Twitter late last night to reveal that...
Liv Morgan Reveals How Her Loss To Ronda Rousey Has Affected Her
Liv Morgan appeared on the Out of Character podcast this week where she spoke about a wide range of topics. During the interview, she looked back on her loss to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the 2022 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. She said,. “I have...
Jamie Hayter Is Down To Run It Back With Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho/Danhausen
AEW wrestlers Chris Jericho and Danhausen teamed up on Jericho’s Rock n’ Rager at Sea cruise. In the photos below, Jericho is rocking some Danhausen attire:. Tickets for the AEW House Rules live event on March 18 in Troy, OH are now on sale. You can check out the official announcement below:
Samu Wants Lance Anoa’i In The Bloodline
Former WWE wrestler Samu spoke about the success of The Bloodline and named the one Anoa’i family member he’d like to see included: his son, Lance. In an interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, the former Headshrinker shared his hope that one day, Lance will be a part of the story. Speaking about The Bloodline storyline, Samu said, “I’m just proud to be able to watch these kids do their thing. I’m hoping one day they’ll smarten up and put my son in there too, Lance. He’s been busting his ass, he’s been in the ring since he was five years old. Everyone’s got their turn. He’s still in the shadows, waiting for his turn.”
Jake Hager Reveals What Could Get Someone Blacklisted By WWE
AEW wrestler Jake Hager looked back on what it was like to work under a WWE contract during a recent podcast appearance. The former Jack Swagger sat down with his old mentor and manager in the latest edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell. Hager revealed the things that might get someone blacklisted from WWE.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Spoilers: Tapings Results for February 10, 2023
WWE tapes NXT LEVEL UP in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida every week prior to NXT. This next episode of LVL UP, set to air this Friday night, will contain the following matches, as per SPOILERS of the results from these tapings:. Tank Ledger defeated Kale...
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans
Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
Seth Rollins: ‘The Beef Is Squashed Between Ric Flair & Becky Lynch’
In recent years, Ric Flair and Becky Lynch have feuded over “The Man” nickname as Lynch started using the moniker during her rise in WWE. For Flair, he has been calling himself that for decades. At one point, he had the trademark rights to it before selling it to WWE.
Dana Brooke Would Love The Chance To Compete In New Japan Pro Wrestling
Former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is hopeful that she will one day get the opportunity to compete for New Japan. After a professional bodybuilding career, Brooke signed with WWE in 2013 and would capture her first title, the 24/7 Championship, in November 2021. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Brooke was...
Alexa Bliss Taking Some Time Off From WWE
Alexa Bliss has not appeared for WWE in weeks as she is taking a break from the promotion. At the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event, Bliss failed to dethrone RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and had a post-match segment with Uncle Howdy. Mike Johnson is reporting that...
Ratings In For Chyna And Owen Hart REELZ Shows
Cable network REELZ presented a three-hour wrestling block this past Sunday, featuring programming on Chyna, Owen Hart, and ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper. The ratings for the Chyna and Hart specials are in. Chyna: Wrestling With Demons drew a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 91,000 viewers....
Hornswoggle Reveals Why WWE Did Not Induct Him Into The Hall Of Fame With D-X
Hornswoggle was part of the D-Generation X storyline from 2009-2010, serving as their official mascot. However, he was not inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside DX in 2019. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Hornswoggle revealed that he wasn’t included in the DX Hall of Fame induction ceremony...
WWE SummerSlam Is Headed To Detroit, MI On August 5
WWE announced today that this year’s SummerSlam 2023 pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, August 5, from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The pay-per-view event will be the first WWE event at the 20-year-old football stadium since WrestleMania in 2007, as well as the first SummerSlam to be held in Michigan since 1993.
Willow Nightingale Says Sara Del Rey Is Her Dream Opponent
During a recent appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s “Excuse Me” podcast, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale commented on WWE NXT coach and trainer Sara Del Rey (Sara Amato) and why she’s one of her dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sara...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (2/6/23)
WWE invades the Amway Center in Orlando, FL for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Steel cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. – Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Carmella vs. Candice...
Pete Davidson Poses With Snoop Dogg’s Gold WWE Belt At Pro Bowl Games
In August 2022, Snoop Dogg received an all-gold WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium. Four months later in December, Dogg lost his priceless WWE Title belt while on tour. The celebrity rapper had wanted to show off the prized...
Potential Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE RAW (2/6/23)
Wrestling News Premium reported today that WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to be backstage at tonight’s RAW TV tapings in Orlando, FL. As of this writing, WWE has not announced him for the show. The report didn’t state what the creative plans for him are. Wrestling...
WWE RAW Ratings For 2/6/23
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,866,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 2,114,000 viewers the show did last week. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.55 rating, down from last week’s 0.64 rating. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. We hope...
