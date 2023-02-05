Read full article on original website
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Implodes, Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin
At WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, the tag team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, known as Toxic Attraction, imploded during their match against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The duo, recruited by former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, had become two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. During the match this past Saturday, they blamed each other for the loss and trashed each other in the ring.
Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change
Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
Grayson Waller ‘Suspended’ From WWE Following NXT Vengeance Day
Grayson Waller has been “suspended” from WWE. For those who didn’t see it, Waller was involved in a verbal confrontation with Shawn Michaels during the post-NXT Vengeance Day media scrum. Waller came into the scrum and demanded that the SVP of Talent Development Creative do something about his loss to Bron Breakker. He also insisted on being told what he needed to do to become “the guy” in NXT.
Alexa Bliss Taking Some Time Off From WWE
Alexa Bliss has not appeared for WWE in weeks as she is taking a break from the promotion. At the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event, Bliss failed to dethrone RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and had a post-match segment with Uncle Howdy. Mike Johnson is reporting that...
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Dana Brooke Would Love The Chance To Compete In New Japan Pro Wrestling
Former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is hopeful that she will one day get the opportunity to compete for New Japan. After a professional bodybuilding career, Brooke signed with WWE in 2013 and would capture her first title, the 24/7 Championship, in November 2021. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Brooke was...
Pete Davidson Poses With Snoop Dogg’s Gold WWE Belt At Pro Bowl Games
In August 2022, Snoop Dogg received an all-gold WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium. Four months later in December, Dogg lost his priceless WWE Title belt while on tour. The celebrity rapper had wanted to show off the prized...
WWE NXT Ratings For 2/7/23
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 562,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from a week ago that did 587,000. The show did a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from last week’s 0.13 rating. It ranked #50 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
Producers For WWE RAW Revealed (2/6/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches and segments on the latest episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble. – Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis: Adam Pearce. – Brock Lesnar...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Spoilers: Tapings Results for February 10, 2023
WWE tapes NXT LEVEL UP in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida every week prior to NXT. This next episode of LVL UP, set to air this Friday night, will contain the following matches, as per SPOILERS of the results from these tapings:. Tank Ledger defeated Kale...
MJF Confirms Appearance In Upcoming Von Erich Film
Current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman was a recent guest on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, where the controversial wrestler discussed a wide range of topics related to his career. One area touched upon was The Iron Claw, the upcoming motion picture about the legendary Von...
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans
Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
Jamie Hayter Is Down To Run It Back With Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho/Danhausen
AEW wrestlers Chris Jericho and Danhausen teamed up on Jericho’s Rock n’ Rager at Sea cruise. In the photos below, Jericho is rocking some Danhausen attire:. Tickets for the AEW House Rules live event on March 18 in Troy, OH are now on sale. You can check out the official announcement below:
Ricky Morton Would Like To Induct The Midnight Express Into WWE’s HOF
Speaking on his Twitter account, Ricky Morton half of the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express has revealed he would like to induct the Midnight Express into WWE’s Hall of Fame. The Midnight Express and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express had a long-running feud first starting in Mid-South...
Willow Nightingale Says Sara Del Rey Is Her Dream Opponent
During a recent appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s “Excuse Me” podcast, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale commented on WWE NXT coach and trainer Sara Del Rey (Sara Amato) and why she’s one of her dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sara...
Various News – This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark Is Online, Updated NWA ‘Nuff Said’ Card
This week’s episode of AEW Dark is online via AEW’s YouTube channel. The livestream kicked off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following matches:. * The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez. * Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka. Coming out...
New Match Added To Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark in a singles match will take place. You can check out the official announcement below:. “Incredible in-ring action is coming to NXT when the electric Sol Ruca takes on the infallible Zoey Stark in what is sure to be a memorable affair.
Hornswoggle Reveals Why WWE Did Not Induct Him Into The Hall Of Fame With D-X
Hornswoggle was part of the D-Generation X storyline from 2009-2010, serving as their official mascot. However, he was not inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside DX in 2019. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Hornswoggle revealed that he wasn’t included in the DX Hall of Fame induction ceremony...
SPOILERS: More Notable Names Backstage At Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE has brought in several notable stars for tonight’s RAW. As previously reported, Edge is backstage at the show. Pwinsider is reporting that Beth Phoenix, Brock Lesnar, and Lita are also at the show. The report noted that Phoenix and Edge would be on RAW the next two weeks...
