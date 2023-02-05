ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cocoa pebbles
3d ago

We will stay RED! This is coming from a former yankee! SC is a great state and I will help to keep it that way! We retired from the ARMY here because for once we feel at home and cared about. Wont get that in a blue state. Found that out!

Joel D Christopher
3d ago

omg...sc gets the balloon...now the democratic start up for the election..Nikki wants a run for president...Trump just had a visit to sc...we are being targeted for what?why?there is rats in the woodpile again...what is going on God? please let us know..

Dixie bama
3d ago

Well the Palmetto State don’t want Democrats in there. We like our state red and free! Nobody will show up in South Carolina to see Joe Biden or very few. South Carolina’s True South Carolina’s do not go for evil

