Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change
Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
ewrestlingnews.com
Grayson Waller ‘Suspended’ From WWE Following NXT Vengeance Day
Grayson Waller has been “suspended” from WWE. For those who didn’t see it, Waller was involved in a verbal confrontation with Shawn Michaels during the post-NXT Vengeance Day media scrum. Waller came into the scrum and demanded that the SVP of Talent Development Creative do something about his loss to Bron Breakker. He also insisted on being told what he needed to do to become “the guy” in NXT.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Sonya Deville Provides Injury Update
We reported last night here on eWn that Sonya Deville suffered an injury at a WWE live event in Pensacola, FL. The injury resulted in the finish of a match involving Deville, Charlotte Flair, and Liv Morgan to be improvised. Deville took to Twitter late last night to reveal that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Liv Morgan Reveals How Her Loss To Ronda Rousey Has Affected Her
Liv Morgan appeared on the Out of Character podcast this week where she spoke about a wide range of topics. During the interview, she looked back on her loss to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the 2022 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. She said,. “I have...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Implodes, Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin
At WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, the tag team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, known as Toxic Attraction, imploded during their match against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The duo, recruited by former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, had become two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. During the match this past Saturday, they blamed each other for the loss and trashed each other in the ring.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Discusses Ivy Nile’s Involvement With R.O.W. Show
As we previously reported here on eWn, WWE NXT are allowing Ivy Nile to compete for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion at an upcoming event. Her appearance is said to be a one-off, and if it goes well, NXT might consider allowing talent to perform in other independent promotions.
ewrestlingnews.com
Samu Wants Lance Anoa’i In The Bloodline
Former WWE wrestler Samu spoke about the success of The Bloodline and named the one Anoa’i family member he’d like to see included: his son, Lance. In an interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, the former Headshrinker shared his hope that one day, Lance will be a part of the story. Speaking about The Bloodline storyline, Samu said, “I’m just proud to be able to watch these kids do their thing. I’m hoping one day they’ll smarten up and put my son in there too, Lance. He’s been busting his ass, he’s been in the ring since he was five years old. Everyone’s got their turn. He’s still in the shadows, waiting for his turn.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Thinks WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Will Be The Last Time Fans See Him In The Ring
Booker T said on his “Hall Of Fame” podcast that his in-ring days are likely over following his surprise appearance in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match last month. He noted that the match was probably the last time he would be in the ring. “I’m gonna tell you...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Talks About How Jay Briscoe Tribute Episode Came Together
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke recently about the Jay Briscoe tribute show that came together on AEW Dynamite. The show aired on January 25th, which would have been Jay’s 39th birthday. The episode closed with a match featuring Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal. Appearing on the Mark...
ewrestlingnews.com
Willow Nightingale Says Sara Del Rey Is Her Dream Opponent
During a recent appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s “Excuse Me” podcast, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale commented on WWE NXT coach and trainer Sara Del Rey (Sara Amato) and why she’s one of her dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sara...
ewrestlingnews.com
Pete Davidson Poses With Snoop Dogg’s Gold WWE Belt At Pro Bowl Games
In August 2022, Snoop Dogg received an all-gold WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium. Four months later in December, Dogg lost his priceless WWE Title belt while on tour. The celebrity rapper had wanted to show off the prized...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins: ‘The Beef Is Squashed Between Ric Flair & Becky Lynch’
In recent years, Ric Flair and Becky Lynch have feuded over “The Man” nickname as Lynch started using the moniker during her rise in WWE. For Flair, he has been calling himself that for decades. At one point, he had the trademark rights to it before selling it to WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason WWE Changed Io Shirai’s Name To IYO SKY
WWE’s decision to change the name of Io Shirai to IYO SKY was to maintain ownership of her WWE name, it has been claimed. Shirai signed with WWE in 2018 and is a former NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. After being called up to...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans
Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
ewrestlingnews.com
Adam Cole Spoke To Bryan Danielson While Recovering From Concussion
Adam Cole missed a lot of time in 2022 while recovering from a concussion. It’s believed the injury was suffered at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Cole took part in a four-way match that also included Jay White, Hangman Page, and Kazuchika Okada. While speaking with Wrestling Observer Radio, Cole...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Hager Reveals What Could Get Someone Blacklisted By WWE
AEW wrestler Jake Hager looked back on what it was like to work under a WWE contract during a recent podcast appearance. The former Jack Swagger sat down with his old mentor and manager in the latest edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell. Hager revealed the things that might get someone blacklisted from WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Hornswoggle Reveals Why WWE Did Not Induct Him Into The Hall Of Fame With D-X
Hornswoggle was part of the D-Generation X storyline from 2009-2010, serving as their official mascot. However, he was not inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside DX in 2019. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Hornswoggle revealed that he wasn’t included in the DX Hall of Fame induction ceremony...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Morton Would Like To Induct The Midnight Express Into WWE’s HOF
Speaking on his Twitter account, Ricky Morton half of the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express has revealed he would like to induct the Midnight Express into WWE’s Hall of Fame. The Midnight Express and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express had a long-running feud first starting in Mid-South...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Confirms Appearance In Upcoming Von Erich Film
Current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman was a recent guest on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, where the controversial wrestler discussed a wide range of topics related to his career. One area touched upon was The Iron Claw, the upcoming motion picture about the legendary Von...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona & Nick Wayne Go Back And Forth On Twitter
Matt Cardona and Nick Wayne are set to square off at GCW’s Middle of the Night show on February 18th, and the two traded shots today on Twitter. Wayne was fired up for the match, writing on Twitter, “Oh s**t, Zack Ryder!” before the Broski corrected him. It seems that Cardona was denied the trademark for his former ring name. You can see their exchange below:
Comments / 0