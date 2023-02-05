Former WWE wrestler Samu spoke about the success of The Bloodline and named the one Anoa’i family member he’d like to see included: his son, Lance. In an interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, the former Headshrinker shared his hope that one day, Lance will be a part of the story. Speaking about The Bloodline storyline, Samu said, “I’m just proud to be able to watch these kids do their thing. I’m hoping one day they’ll smarten up and put my son in there too, Lance. He’s been busting his ass, he’s been in the ring since he was five years old. Everyone’s got their turn. He’s still in the shadows, waiting for his turn.”

