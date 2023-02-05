Read full article on original website
Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change
Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
Dana Brooke Would Love The Chance To Compete In New Japan Pro Wrestling
Former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is hopeful that she will one day get the opportunity to compete for New Japan. After a professional bodybuilding career, Brooke signed with WWE in 2013 and would capture her first title, the 24/7 Championship, in November 2021. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Brooke was...
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Implodes, Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin
At WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, the tag team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, known as Toxic Attraction, imploded during their match against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The duo, recruited by former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, had become two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. During the match this past Saturday, they blamed each other for the loss and trashed each other in the ring.
Grayson Waller ‘Suspended’ From WWE Following NXT Vengeance Day
Grayson Waller has been “suspended” from WWE. For those who didn’t see it, Waller was involved in a verbal confrontation with Shawn Michaels during the post-NXT Vengeance Day media scrum. Waller came into the scrum and demanded that the SVP of Talent Development Creative do something about his loss to Bron Breakker. He also insisted on being told what he needed to do to become “the guy” in NXT.
Jamie Hayter Is Down To Run It Back With Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho/Danhausen
AEW wrestlers Chris Jericho and Danhausen teamed up on Jericho’s Rock n’ Rager at Sea cruise. In the photos below, Jericho is rocking some Danhausen attire:. Tickets for the AEW House Rules live event on March 18 in Troy, OH are now on sale. You can check out the official announcement below:
Willow Nightingale On Her Journey To AEW, Training, And Fan Support
Current AEW star Willow Nightingale was a recent guest of Vickie Guerrero on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show. Nightingale opened up on a wide variety of topics pertaining to her career, including her ongoing success in AEW and the overwhelming fan support she has received. Check out the following...
MJF Confirms Appearance In Upcoming Von Erich Film
Current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman was a recent guest on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, where the controversial wrestler discussed a wide range of topics related to his career. One area touched upon was The Iron Claw, the upcoming motion picture about the legendary Von...
Pete Davidson Poses With Snoop Dogg’s Gold WWE Belt At Pro Bowl Games
In August 2022, Snoop Dogg received an all-gold WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium. Four months later in December, Dogg lost his priceless WWE Title belt while on tour. The celebrity rapper had wanted to show off the prized...
Alexa Bliss Taking Some Time Off From WWE
Alexa Bliss has not appeared for WWE in weeks as she is taking a break from the promotion. At the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event, Bliss failed to dethrone RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and had a post-match segment with Uncle Howdy. Mike Johnson is reporting that...
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans
Before The Rock told WWE that he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for the company. It was previously reported that WWE was planning...
SPOILERS: More Notable Names Backstage At Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE has brought in several notable stars for tonight’s RAW. As previously reported, Edge is backstage at the show. Pwinsider is reporting that Beth Phoenix, Brock Lesnar, and Lita are also at the show. The report noted that Phoenix and Edge would be on RAW the next two weeks...
WWE News: Praise For Cody/Heyman Segment, Raw Video Highlights
– Some WWE news to share. Stars from across pro wrestling had praise for Cody’s segment last night with Paul Heyman, and WWE have posted more video highlights from last night’s Raw. Cody’s promo with “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman sent ripples across the pro wrestling landscape. Stars...
Maven Talks Chelsea Green’s Quick 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
During a recent K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing, former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven commented on last month’s 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. On the topic of Chelsea Green’s surprise return at the event and quick exit from the women’s Rumble, Maven explained that he loved the booking of the angle. He said,
Willow Nightingale Says Sara Del Rey Is Her Dream Opponent
During a recent appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s “Excuse Me” podcast, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale commented on WWE NXT coach and trainer Sara Del Rey (Sara Amato) and why she’s one of her dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sara...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (2/6/23)
WWE invades the Amway Center in Orlando, FL for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Steel cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. – Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Carmella vs. Candice...
D-Von Dudley: “The Boyz Are Back And Coming Home!”
The Dudley Boyz will be reuniting next month. D-Von Dudley took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he and Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) will be appearing at the Icons of Wrestling Convention on March 18th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The WWE Hall of Famer wrote, “The boyz are back...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (2/6/23)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM EST via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Tony Nese...
Reason WWE Changed Io Shirai’s Name To IYO SKY
WWE’s decision to change the name of Io Shirai to IYO SKY was to maintain ownership of her WWE name, it has been claimed. Shirai signed with WWE in 2018 and is a former NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. After being called up to...
WWE Trio Officially Switches Brands
The Maximum Male Models are now a RAW group. WWE.com updated the RAW roster page this week, and the former SmackDown trio is listed as part of the red brand. Fightful Select reported today that WWE is planning to do an angle on tonight’s RAW to “solidify the brand switch.”
Ratings In For Chyna And Owen Hart REELZ Shows
Cable network REELZ presented a three-hour wrestling block this past Sunday, featuring programming on Chyna, Owen Hart, and ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper. The ratings for the Chyna and Hart specials are in. Chyna: Wrestling With Demons drew a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 91,000 viewers....
