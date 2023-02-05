Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
8 More Treat Holders for Valentine’s Day (with Free Printable Tags)
These sweet tags hold a sucker and are decorated with stamped images and lots of pretty ribbons tied at the top. Visit the Trinity Stamps blog for directions. Recently I posted ideas with lots of stamped Treat Holder projects for Valentine’s Day (click here if you missed it). I’m back again one last time before the big day with loads more because I just kept finding fun bags, tags, containers and boxes that needed to be shared! You’ll also find FREE printable tags tucked in here too.
Recycled Crafts
Video Tutorial – 3 Different Star Quilts
In this episode, Jenny, Misty, and Natalie demonstrate three new Dashing Star designs created by the talented Doan women. Once a month, Jenny, Misty, and Natalie each demonstrate a special twist on a block, technique, or template. In this episode, they show off three brand-new Dashing Star designs. Natalie channels...
Recycled Crafts
Mini Post it Note Purses – Plastic Canvas
These little plastic canvas purses are designed to hold Post-it note stacks. . Such a fun little plastic canvas project. Dr. Spencer Silver, a scientist at 3M in the United States, sought to create a super-strong glue in 1968. Instead, he invented a “low-tack,” reusable, pressure-sensitive glue by mistake.
Recycled Crafts
Baby Afghans Hugs and Hearts ePattern
The Baby Afghans Hugs & Hearts ePattern is a charming and cozy way to celebrate a new arrival. This snuggly afghan features a playful and loving design that is sure to bring a smile to any little one’s face. The afghan is made using soft and cuddly yarn, making it the perfect size for snuggling up with a little one. The pattern includes step-by-step instructions for crocheting each row, as well as a general guide to crochet with illustrated diagrams. When completed, the afghan measures approximately 33″x 44″, making it the perfect size for a baby or young child.
Recycled Crafts
How to Alter a Sweater Knitting Pattern to Make a Tunic
Like most years, this year I am trying to use more of my yarn stash, including odd balls and random bits left over from other projects. I also have a goal to knit or crochet at least one sweater every month to help with the goal. My January sweater, I...
Recycled Crafts
Make a Modern Log Cabin Lap Quilt
How to make log cabin quilt blocks in this beginner-friendly online quilt course, author, textile designer, and modern quilter Annabel Wrigley teaches you how to construct a lap-sized log cabin quilt top. You’ll be able to plan your quilt’s design, choose fabric colours, and cut fabric once you’ve received the...
Recycled Crafts
Secret Heart Pillow with Piecing & Quilting
Bring some love to your home décor with the Secret Heart Pillow! Designed by Jennifer Strauser of Dizzy Quilter, this unique pillow features a zippered compartment that’s perfect for storing treats or secret messages. It’s a fun and functional way to add some Valentine’s Day spirit to your home.
Recycled Crafts
Make Your Own Kinetic Sand
When my daughter was younger, like a lot of kids, she was really into sensory experiences. We made cloud dough and colored rice and pasta, and SO much homemade playdough I actually wrote multiple blog posts about it (this one was our favorite, except maybe the chocolate one, which I think I shared recently in a Valentine’s Day post).
Recycled Crafts
Cross Stitch Patterns Featuring a Heart Shape
Of course hearts are everywhere this time of year, and I have shared with you a lot of patterns that include hearts in them. A lot of times you will see basic heart shapes that are filled in or it’s just the outline of the heart in the cross stitch pattern, but today I wanted to share a couple that are a little different.
Comments / 0