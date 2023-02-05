The Baby Afghans Hugs & Hearts ePattern is a charming and cozy way to celebrate a new arrival. This snuggly afghan features a playful and loving design that is sure to bring a smile to any little one’s face. The afghan is made using soft and cuddly yarn, making it the perfect size for snuggling up with a little one. The pattern includes step-by-step instructions for crocheting each row, as well as a general guide to crochet with illustrated diagrams. When completed, the afghan measures approximately 33″x 44″, making it the perfect size for a baby or young child.

