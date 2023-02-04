Read full article on original website
Related
Piedmont Natural Gas cuts average residential bills in North and South Carolina
Under a plan newly approved by regulators in both North Carolina and South Carolina, the Duke Energy subsidiary Piedmont Natural Gas intends to reduce customer billing rates beginning this month. For the average residential customer ... Read More » The post Piedmont Natural Gas cuts average residential bills in North and South Carolina appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
publicradioeast.org
Half of North Carolina drivers consider buying an EV, but many remain hesitant, survey finds
Every day, more and more electric vehicles (EVs) are hitting the road. Over 25,000 EVs were registered in North Carolina last year, and nearly half of all North Carolina residents are considering an electric vehicle as their next car. However, as a recent survey out of NC State finds, North Carolinians know some, but not a lot about EVs, making many hesitant to take that next step.
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'History being made': Coastal couple sees Chinese balloon shot out of the skies, cleanup ongoing
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Military vessels and crews dot the Carolina coast Monday as debris recovery from the downed Chinese balloon continues. At about 2:39 p.m. Saturday, an F-22 fighter jet fired a missile at the suspected surveillance balloon, puncturing it while it was about 6 nautical miles off the coast near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, senior defense officials said. The debris landed in 47 feet of water, shallower than officials had expected, and it spread out over roughly 7 miles.
nationalfisherman.com
North Carolina fisherman wary of wind energy leasing process
Sometimes I wish I wasn’t so entrenched in this stuff,” commercial longline fisherman Dewey Hemilright said. “It’s hard to turn my mind off.” Hemilright, who fishes out of the northern Outer Banks village of Wanchese, serves on the federal Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council as well as numerous advisory committees.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina’s Best Whiskey Distilleries
I came across a story this morning that had two words together that immediately piqued my interest: bourbon tourism. Uh, where do I sign up?! Attendance at distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail surpassed 2 million in 2022 for the first time ever. Total visits exceeded 2.1 million last year, easily beating the pre-pandemic record of 1.7 million stops in 2019. In the past decade, the “amber adventure” has had a 370% surge in attendance. The distillers’ association created the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in 1999 to give visitors an intimate, educational look behind the state’s most historic distilleries. Total attendance at its 18 participating distilleries nearly reached 1.4 million last year. But, what about North Carolina’s best whiskey distilleries?
islandfreepress.org
N.C.’s two smallest counties wrap up year with state’s highest unemployment rates
North Carolina’s two smallest counties by population concluded 2022 with the state’s highest unemployment percentages, and three of the four counties to see increases in jobless claims in December were in northeastern North Carolina. According to the latest jobs report from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the average...
whqr.org
CoastLine: Deforestation, wetlands destruction, ghost forests, all forms of land degradation in the Cape Fear region
The world is getting drier. Land degradation is expanding worldwide. What that looks like in Africa, for example, differs from the way land degradation presents in southeastern North Carolina – but the phenomenon affects everyone on the planet. It was 2017 when Stephen O’Brien, the United Nations under secretary-general...
foxwilmington.com
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out...
North Carolina lawmakers looking to change school start dates in 7 school districts surrounding the Triad
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina lawmakers proposed a bill to give certain school districts more leeway when it comes to starting dates for the 2023- 2024 school year. The change would impact seven districts including, Randolph County, Asheboro City, Surry County, Mount Airy City, and Elkin City Schools.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ocean Fest wins ‘Event of the Year’ state-wide festival award
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — An annual coastal event has won a state-wide award. Ocean Fest was named ‘Event of The Year’ by the North Carolina Association of Festival & Events in Charlotte. The nonprofit Surf City-based festival was awarded top honors in the annual industry excellence...
carolinajournal.com
News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes
Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
Moss files Make North Carolina Home Act; orders amendment adding penalties in energy security bill
RALEIGH — Richmond County’s delegate in the state House of Representatives aims to make housing more affordable. One provision of H.B. 54, the Make North Carolina Home Act, filed Monday by Rep. Ben Moss, would require the state building code to be translated into Spanish in addition to the already existing English version.
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this charming spot in North Carolina.
Longtime North Carolina state Senator Jerry Tillman dies at 82
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina state Sen. Jerry Tillman, who served in the General Assembly for over 17 years with an emphasis on promoting school choice and tax relief, died Saturday at age 82. Tillman, a Randolph County Republican, died at Camden Health and Rehabilitation in Greensboro from natural causes, Andrew Cumby with […]
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? On Monday, a military ship was spotted from the beach — just a couple of miles offshore. Also, before the downing of […]
carolinajournal.com
Lawmakers have chance to end state’s CON game
The N.C. General Assembly could turn a New Bern eye surgeon’s three-year legal battle into a moot discussion. But it’s unlikely that Dr. Jay Singleton would complain. He would end up with the same result as if he had won his ongoing lawsuit against state health care regulators.
‘Bounty’ offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina at multiple events
(WGHP) — A program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state. North Carolinians can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events this year, according to the […]
Comments / 2