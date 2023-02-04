ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Daily Energy Insider

Piedmont Natural Gas cuts average residential bills in North and South Carolina

Under a plan newly approved by regulators in both North Carolina and South Carolina, the Duke Energy subsidiary Piedmont Natural Gas intends to reduce customer billing rates beginning this month. For the average residential customer ... Read More » The post Piedmont Natural Gas cuts average residential bills in North and South Carolina appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
publicradioeast.org

Half of North Carolina drivers consider buying an EV, but many remain hesitant, survey finds

Every day, more and more electric vehicles (EVs) are hitting the road. Over 25,000 EVs were registered in North Carolina last year, and nearly half of all North Carolina residents are considering an electric vehicle as their next car. However, as a recent survey out of NC State finds, North Carolinians know some, but not a lot about EVs, making many hesitant to take that next step.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX8 News

EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America

Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
ASHEVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'History being made': Coastal couple sees Chinese balloon shot out of the skies, cleanup ongoing

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Military vessels and crews dot the Carolina coast Monday as debris recovery from the downed Chinese balloon continues. At about 2:39 p.m. Saturday, an F-22 fighter jet fired a missile at the suspected surveillance balloon, puncturing it while it was about 6 nautical miles off the coast near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, senior defense officials said. The debris landed in 47 feet of water, shallower than officials had expected, and it spread out over roughly 7 miles.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
nationalfisherman.com

North Carolina fisherman wary of wind energy leasing process

Sometimes I wish I wasn’t so entrenched in this stuff,” commercial longline fisherman Dewey Hemilright said. “It’s hard to turn my mind off.” Hemilright, who fishes out of the northern Outer Banks village of Wanchese, serves on the federal Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council as well as numerous advisory committees.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina’s Best Whiskey Distilleries

I came across a story this morning that had two words together that immediately piqued my interest: bourbon tourism. Uh, where do I sign up?! Attendance at distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail surpassed 2 million in 2022 for the first time ever. Total visits exceeded 2.1 million last year, easily beating the pre-pandemic record of 1.7 million stops in 2019. In the past decade, the “amber adventure” has had a 370% surge in attendance. The distillers’ association created the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in 1999 to give visitors an intimate, educational look behind the state’s most historic distilleries. Total attendance at its 18 participating distilleries nearly reached 1.4 million last year. But, what about North Carolina’s best whiskey distilleries?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ocean Fest wins ‘Event of the Year’ state-wide festival award

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — An annual coastal event has won a state-wide award. Ocean Fest was named ‘Event of The Year’ by the North Carolina Association of Festival & Events in Charlotte. The nonprofit Surf City-based festival was awarded top honors in the annual industry excellence...
SURF CITY, NC
carolinajournal.com

News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes

Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

Lawmakers have chance to end state’s CON game

The N.C. General Assembly could turn a New Bern eye surgeon’s three-year legal battle into a moot discussion. But it’s unlikely that Dr. Jay Singleton would complain. He would end up with the same result as if he had won his ongoing lawsuit against state health care regulators.
NEW BERN, NC

