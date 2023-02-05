Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
usustatesman.com
Balancing married life, school and basketball
LOGAN — On Christmas Eve 2020, Steven Ashworth pulled up to his house in a horse-drawn carriage where his then–girlfriend, Peyton Burr, was waiting. Ashworth had hatched a plot to surprise her, and he had a burning question to ask. “I told her I couldn’t make it to...
usustatesman.com
Chocolate Festival returning in person for first time in three years
After two years of being held online, the annual Cache Valley Chocolate Festival is taking place in person once again. The festival, which benefits Planned Parenthood, will take place at the Riverwoods Conference Center on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Nancy Sassano, a proposal development specialist at Utah State...
Comments / 0